CHRISTINE RODRIGUES: Sasria’s mandate should evolve to protect policyholders
Lessons from the Spanish civil war show why the state agency should intervene in cases of distressed insurers
21 July 2023 - 05:00 Christine Rodrigues
A member of a hazardous waste clean-up crew at a warehouse that was targeted during looting is shown in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal in this July 17 2021 file photo. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) emerged as a result of the 1976 Soweto uprising. At the time, the local non-life insurance market decided that it could no longer underwrite losses arising from politically motivated acts of civil disobedience and unrest. The risk was considered high and therefore purchasing reinsurance cover was difficult.
Sasria was established to fill this gap and its mandate has remained essentially the same ever since. Given the current turbulence in the SA insurance market, and the risks this presents to policyholders, who lack access to a policy protection fund, the time is ripe to extend Sasria’s mandate.
The road that Spain has travelled could offer some useful pointers.
In 1941, to assist the Spanish insurance industry, a temporary arrangement was put into effect in aid of compensation for losses due to the Spanish civil war. In 1954, the arrangement was made permanent by a state-owned entity called the Consorcio de Compensacion De Seguros (CCS).
The CCS is unique in the European insurance market as it is the only state-owned insurer that covers extraordinary risks. It is operationally similar to Sasria: its assets are separate from those of the state, it is subject to local insurance legislation and its income is derived from premiums.
The CCS’s market offerings are different from Sasria’s and it fulfils both insurance and noninsurance functions. In terms of insurance cover, the CCS insures multiperil agricultural risks, environmental liabilities, personal injury insurance for any individual who participates in wild firefighting, and direct insurance for people who cannot obtain motor insurance from private insurers.
However, what is of interest is its mandate to take charge of protecting insureds and attending to the winding up and rehabilitation of insurance companies.
Stepping in to protect policyholders
Experience shows that, despite the best intentions with curatorship or liquidation, neither process is appropriate for an insurance company.
Why? Insurers spend years demonstrating their financial resilience and their reputation is built solely on trust. As soon as liquidation or curatorship is on the table, everyone runs for the hills. Reinsurers exercise their special cancellation rights, brokers move their clients’ policies, and service providers stop providing critical services to the insurer for fear of not being paid. In the context of curatorship, the curator can do nothing to stop this. This is perhaps when Sasria, like the CCS, should step in.
In Spain, specific legislation for the winding up of insurance companies by the CCS stipulates the different procedures for insurers: for those that are solvent and those that are insolvent. The CCS has the additional ability to step in (instead of a curator) to help and support the Directorate-General for Insurance and Pension Funds when it orders special supervision and intervention in the operations of insurance companies.
The CCS, therefore, assumes the role of either a liquidator, curator or business rescue practitioner and earns a fee (borne by the insurer) for providing such services.
If Sasria were to undertake these processes, it would, like the CCS, provide a level of confidence to the public that there is some state intervention and that their rights will be protected.In addition, where there are negotiations to be had with reinsurers, for example, the people negotiating with any reinsurers would be well known, again providing a level of comfort.
How policyholder protection would work
In simple terms, the CCS’s winding down process operates in the following manner: policyholders are protected by the CCS purchasing what it calls “credits”. On the purchase of these credits, the CCS will make an advance payment to the policyholder, instead of the policyholder having to wait for the end of the liquidation process. The percentage paid is usually higher than if the policyholder waited until the end of the liquidation.
The credits acquired by the CCS would typically be funded by premiums that have not been used as a result of the early expiry of the insurance contract or by the disposal of insurer assets through a public tender process.
The percentage paid to the policyholders is a percentage allocated to the type of policy, as approved by the CCS board. All other creditors are paid out according to the percentage of the credit of the company’s assets and liabilities they hold.
Sasria appears to be well-positioned to perform a similar function. As part of an existing organisation, those providing the services would be preapproved in terms of being fit and proper, as well as having the relevant skills. Sasria’s intervention in distressed insurers would also meet regulatory requirements: in the context of more intrusive supervision especially, the regulator requires a third party to intervene and where possible try to rescue the insurer.
Sasria’s mandate was created in 1976 because of a specific need and should continuously evolve to meet the needs and requirements of the SA insurance market and its insureds, especially the most vulnerable. Extending Sasria’s mandate would be in line with the objectives of the Financial Sector Regulation Act of 2017 and those of the Insurance Act of 2017. Now is the time to bring Sasria’s mandate up to speed.
• Rodrigues is a partner at Bowmans SA.
