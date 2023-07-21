Lesetja Kganyago warns the MPC’s move shouldn’t necessarily be seen as the end of the current cycle of hikes
A balance must be struck between growth, social justice and environmental responsibility
Methane gas in underground storm water systems most likely cause of blast, says city manager Floyd Brink
Party retains critical wards in by-elections after axing ‘rogue’ councillors
Retailer says sales rose 11.4% to R20.6bn compared with the prior period
Business Day TV spoke to Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Foreign minister accuses Russia of undermining world food security
Three dead and six injured in shooting near Norwegian team hotel
Apart from the many lessons for today, it is one of the century’s best films so far
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Kganyago asserts independence
Kganyago says rate hiking cycle is likely not over yet
WATCH: Reserve Bank holds repo rate steady at 8.25%
Godongwana asserts Reserve Bank independence
Lesetja Kganyago says rate hikes will end, but cannot say when
Kganyago says fight to tame inflation monster is paying off
