CARTOON: Mkhwebane for president?

20 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, July 20 2023
Why the public protector remains suspended

Apex court overturns last year’s Western Cape High Court finding that president’s suspension of Mkhwebane was irrational
6 days ago

EXPLAINER: A brief history of Mkhwebane’s legal challenges

Ramaphosa suspended public protector from office last year, pending findings of parliamentary inquiry into her fitness
3 days ago

Thirty-eight people to compete for public protector position

The seven-year non-renewable term of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane ends on October 14
1 week ago

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Public protector personality cult weakens institution

The department’s strength and health matters more in the long run than who sits at its helm
1 week ago

Mkhwebane inquiry finally approaches home straight

Busisiwe Mkhwebane seven-year term ends in October and the delays could mean she leaves office without an impeachment tarnishing her name.
1 week ago
