MAMONGAE MAHLARE: Guide to growth: unleashing SA’s digital potential
Bridging the skills gap and simplifying regulations could unlock a booming digital economy, promising millions of jobs
SMEs are crucial for addressing SA’s socioeconomic challenges, including job creation and economic transformation. To achieve inclusive growth, small businesses need the right conditions to take advantage of the digital economy. This is why I refer to the digital economy as the “great equaliser”.
SA’s digital opportunities are large — and growing. As of 2022, nearly 80% of SA’s population use the internet with estimations that this could grow to 90% by 2027. Accelerated adoption of digital technologies could triple SA’s productivity growth, resulting in up to 1.2-million new jobs by 2030. While these figures are promising, there are obstacles that could hinder the growth of the digital economy and economic development...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now