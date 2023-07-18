SIMON FILLMORE: Investors have seen off the worst

However, they remain concerned about a looming US recession
18 July 2023 - 05:00 Simon Fillmore
Global equities are up 13% after steep falls in 2022 when equities were down 20%. Technology companies have been running hard while in 2022’s winners, such as consumer staples, healthcare and energy shares have taken a breather. However, investors remain concerned about a looming US recession affecting equity markets.
But there is no correlation between GDP growth and stock market performance. The data shows that when economies are in recession, the worst returns have already been experienced, and future returns are good. If the US enters a recession, it will probably be shallow and not surprise anyone.
Investors always climb the proverbial wall of worry and have successfully endured the Asian debt crisis, the Russian sovereign debt default, the tech bubble, 9/11, the global financial crisis, PIGS, China, Brexit, Covid-19, inflation and the Russian invasion. Notwithstanding any troubling news, the outlook is positive for equities for the second half of the year.
The 5 and 50 Rule is always worth remembering when assessing a long-term strategic investment plan. If you miss the best five performing days in any year, you lose 50% of the return. This shows the folly of market timing and lays the bedrock investment principle of staying invested.The bull case is clear:
Banking crisis averted. The US banking crisis was caused by interest rates increasing 10 times. This was the most aggressive interest rate hiking cycle in 40 years. Over the course of five days, three small- to mid-size US banks failed. A swift response by regulators prevented severe contagion.
Interest rates have peaked. A critical determinant for financial markets is the trajectory of interest rates. The Fed funds rate is at 5-5.25%. These hikes are having the desired effect and the US economy is cooling.
Inflation is declining. Housing prices have dropped dramatically, yet the CPI Shelter data still needs to track this. Housing represents a third of US inflation data. The last US CPI data came in at 4% and has rolled over from the high of 9%. The level of interest rates is critical for investors because they are used in weighted average cost of capital calculations, which discount future cash flows to determine the value of a business. Natural gas prices have also come off meaningfully post Covid-19 and the Ukrainian invasion. Another fascinating data point is Truflation. The structural issue with inflation data is that it’s a lagging indicator. When data is reported, it’s a few months old. We live in a digital age, and live economic data is available. Truflation provides independent, daily economic data and price indexes. Its algorithm tracks the daily prices of goods and services. US Truflation of 2.4% is 1.6% below the official inflation data. Inflation will trend lower.
Valuation correction is over. Investors have been worried that US stocks were too expensive. The Price/Earnings ratio for the S&P 500 shows this is no longer a concern as valuations have derated. We have concerns about some sectors, such as commercial real estate, which has yet to experience realistic net asset value writedowns. Private equity valuations will also need to be reset lower.
Earnings revisions have bottomed. Earnings revisions for the S&P 500 have bottomed and increased after experiencing consistent downgrades. This indicates that analysts are feeling optimistic about corporate earnings.
Corporate expenses are being slashed. The current operating margin for the S&P 500 is in line with its historical average. The first quarter reflected that earnings per share growth were 5% better than estimated due to proactive cost-cutting by businesses.
Energy costs are stimulative. Compared to a year ago, energy costs are stimulative for the economy, with oil trading at $75 a barrel and 40% off its highs.
Dollar bull market has ended. The strong dollar harmed US companies because they generate revenue in other currencies, and the earnings they translate back from those currencies were weaker. This has now reversed, and the prospect of lower US interest rates will keep the dollar in check.
China is slowly picking up momentum. After the Covid-19 lockdowns, economic growth in China has started slowly picking up. Consumers are choosing to protect their balance sheets rather than consume more goods and services. Chinese 2023 GDP forecasts have moved from 4.8% to 5.7% (off a low base). China may also launch a stimulus package to accelerate economic growth.
Investor positioning is negative. Investor surveys are uniformly negative with investors sitting with high cash balances or having derivative protection. Historically, these surveys have proven to be good contrarian indicators. If there’s any improvement in economic data or the Fed pivots, investors aren’t positioned correctly and will rush to allocate capital to equities.
Equities tend to rise if the Fed ends its hiking. When the Fed ended previous rate-hiking cycles, the S&P 500 generated a 21.8% return the next year on average. The Fed is close to this inflection point which bodes well for equities.
We know the potential risks to financial markets, from commercial real estate writedowns, private equity valuation compression, geopolitical concerns, and the constant threat of inflation re-emerging. However, after due consideration, we remain bullish as we move into the year's second half.
• Fillmore is chief investment officer at Independent Securities.
