MIKE MULLER: How SA shares a similar history with Spain
SA is not alone in struggling to rebuild a society after decades of brutal and divisive rule
Cape Town’s claim to be the first city in the world that almost ran out of water was typical SA exceptionalism. In 2008 Spain’s second city, Barcelona, was importing water by ship to cope with its supply crisis. And droughts don’t go away. In May, the dry reservoirs of the Catalonia region looked like Theewaterskloof on a bad day in 2018. In spring, they should be full, but the system that supplies Barcelona and other users was down to 27%.
Three ministers from the national coalition government competed with each other on TV news to promise help to drought-stricken farmers. Perhaps that’s why Europe uses dubious phytosanitary concerns to block our citrus exports. With European environmental agencies threatening to interdict their vegetable exports — to stop overuse of groundwater — Spain’s farmers need all the help they can get...
