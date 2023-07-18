Opinion

CARTOON: Explosive inbox

18 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, July 18 2023
Constitutional Court rejects Zuma’s medical parole appeal

Apex court ruling could see former president back in jail to serve rest of his 15-month sentence
National
4 days ago

Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

While the Constitutional Court upheld the ruling that Jacob Zuma should return to prison, the former president has been in Russia for the past week.
National
3 days ago

‘In this instance, the law is the law‚’ Bheki Cele says about Jacob Zuma

The police minister says police are waiting for a directive from correctional services and will execute whatever order is given
National
1 day ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Uncivilised conduct now ordinary and acceptable

The deputy president should have promptly signalled his intolerance of the savage treatment of citizens
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Courts bare their teeth

Courts' resistance to abuse of legal process is to be welcomed.
Opinion
4 days ago
