KEVIN COUSINS: Learn the right lessons from inflation history
Without investment in productive capacity, a recovery in growth will be quickly followed by a price resurgence
17 July 2023 - 05:00 Kevin Cousins
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD/BLOOMBERG
The last time developed countries experienced inflation rates as high as recent levels was 40 years ago at the end of the Great Inflation, which lasted from 1965 to 1982.
Current thinking often paints Paul Volcker (the chair of the US Federal Reserve from August 1979 to August 1987) as something of a hero responsible for finally bringing high US inflation under control. He is almost regarded with reverence by many economists and policymakers, and is often portrayed as a man willing to do the hard thing for the greater good and despite severe criticism. His actions are also often contrasted with those of his predecessors, Arthur Burns (1970 to 1978) and William Miller (1978 to 1979), who are seldom portrayed in an equally positive light.
Given the recent high levels of inflation, it should come as no surprise that policymakers and market participants alike are revisiting the economic history of the Great Inflation. As former White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett phrased it on WSJ Opinion: “[Jay Powell] doesn’t want to be Arthur Burns, who let inflation get out of control in the ’70s; he understands he has a historic opportunity to be like Paul Volcker”.
The ruling narrative on why inflation took so long to control in the 1970s centres on the idea that policymakers allowed “inflationary expectations” of consumers and businesses to become unhinged, and that it was only Volcker’s commitment to hiking rates that brought it back under control. More importantly, this is the key lesson the current Fed board has taken from history.
But as with many things, simple narratives often hide complex truths: inflation is multifaceted and complex, a fact not acknowledged by the “inflation expectations” dogma. Looking below the surface and contrary to popular belief, we see signs that the actions of Burns and Miller contributed to bringing inflation under control.
What the Volcker-as-hero narrative ignores is that the Arab oil embargo of 1973 and the Iranian revolution in 1978 (a key driver of inflation during the period) exposed the US’s energy vulnerability. Between 1970 and 1978, US oil production declined by about 2-million barrels per day (bpd), or roughly 20%. Over the same period, imports rose about 5-million bpd. US dependence on imported oil increased from 10% in 1970 to 45% in just eight years.
The increasing cost of oil imports had a huge effect on inflation and the economy as well as supply constraints, and the subsequent investment in productive capacity have as large a role to play in explaining the inflation experience.
The only solution to supply-side constraints on an economy is investment. While the market’s pricing signals will incentivise necessary investment, this can be aided or hindered by monetary policy. Higher real rates make investment more expensive and less likely to happen.
Fortunately for the US, both Burns and Miller kept real rates low or negative (as shown by the gap between the black and green lines below). Given the lead times involved, by the time Volcker raised real rates and slowed capex, sufficient investment had been made to de-bottleneck the economy. Contrast this with the high real rates as Volcker squeezed the economy in the period after 1981 (the wide gap between black and green lines).
We don’t believe it is a coincidence that US fixed investment in equipment and structures hit the highest levels in the 75 years of data we have towards the end of the Great Inflation. Investment in the US expanded across the board — including upstream energy capacity, most notably the newly developed Alaskan fields, and downstream investment, which resulted in a huge reduction in the energy-intensity of the US economy. The combined upstream and downstream investments had a dramatic effect on the proportion of US oil demand coming from imports. When growth recovered in 1984, this had dropped from 45% to the 25%—30% range. The chart shows that the growth or decline in imports as a percentage of energy consumption appears to lead changes in the inflation rate.
Regrettably, this means any future recovery in growth will be quickly followed by a resurgence in inflation. This outcome is not anticipated by the markets.
We see strong evidence that the Great Inflation was in fact resolved by the Burns/Miller investment boom, and Volcker’s rates policy would not have been effective without the prior de-bottlenecking of the economy. After all, inflation is multifaceted and complex, and there is also a sequentiality to solving an inflation problem. Until the supply side bottlenecks are resolved (which can happen only through investment), growth without a speedy resumption in inflation is not possible.
So much for history. Fed chair Jay Powell has made his intentions clear, and can be expected to keep rates elevated to lower inflation by restraining demand in the economy. However, while the US once again has significant supply-side constraints to growth, the levels of investment are near record lows and will be further discouraged as rates remain high. Unlike during the Great Inflation, we do not anticipate an investment influx into productive capacity that will help ease inflation. Regrettably, this means any future recovery in growth will be quickly followed by a resurgence in inflation. This outcome is not anticipated by the markets.
Investors have been reaching for the assets that worked previously during the secular stagnation period. However, “long-duration” assets such as long-dated treasuries and high-growth private equity stocks have historically provided very poor outcomes in volatile inflationary environments. Unfortunately, large parts of the market are still focused on precisely these assets, which dominate global equity indices and hence portfolios. Investors need to accept that a portfolio that will deliver on long-term return objectives in this volatile environment will look very different from indices and benchmark-hugging portfolios.
• Cousins is head of research at PSG Asset Management.
KEVIN COUSINS: Learn the right lessons from inflation history
Without investment in productive capacity, a recovery in growth will be quickly followed by a price resurgence
The last time developed countries experienced inflation rates as high as recent levels was 40 years ago at the end of the Great Inflation, which lasted from 1965 to 1982.
Current thinking often paints Paul Volcker (the chair of the US Federal Reserve from August 1979 to August 1987) as something of a hero responsible for finally bringing high US inflation under control. He is almost regarded with reverence by many economists and policymakers, and is often portrayed as a man willing to do the hard thing for the greater good and despite severe criticism. His actions are also often contrasted with those of his predecessors, Arthur Burns (1970 to 1978) and William Miller (1978 to 1979), who are seldom portrayed in an equally positive light.
Given the recent high levels of inflation, it should come as no surprise that policymakers and market participants alike are revisiting the economic history of the Great Inflation. As former White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett phrased it on WSJ Opinion: “[Jay Powell] doesn’t want to be Arthur Burns, who let inflation get out of control in the ’70s; he understands he has a historic opportunity to be like Paul Volcker”.
The ruling narrative on why inflation took so long to control in the 1970s centres on the idea that policymakers allowed “inflationary expectations” of consumers and businesses to become unhinged, and that it was only Volcker’s commitment to hiking rates that brought it back under control. More importantly, this is the key lesson the current Fed board has taken from history.
But as with many things, simple narratives often hide complex truths: inflation is multifaceted and complex, a fact not acknowledged by the “inflation expectations” dogma. Looking below the surface and contrary to popular belief, we see signs that the actions of Burns and Miller contributed to bringing inflation under control.
What the Volcker-as-hero narrative ignores is that the Arab oil embargo of 1973 and the Iranian revolution in 1978 (a key driver of inflation during the period) exposed the US’s energy vulnerability. Between 1970 and 1978, US oil production declined by about 2-million barrels per day (bpd), or roughly 20%. Over the same period, imports rose about 5-million bpd. US dependence on imported oil increased from 10% in 1970 to 45% in just eight years.
The increasing cost of oil imports had a huge effect on inflation and the economy as well as supply constraints, and the subsequent investment in productive capacity have as large a role to play in explaining the inflation experience.
The only solution to supply-side constraints on an economy is investment. While the market’s pricing signals will incentivise necessary investment, this can be aided or hindered by monetary policy. Higher real rates make investment more expensive and less likely to happen.
Fortunately for the US, both Burns and Miller kept real rates low or negative (as shown by the gap between the black and green lines below). Given the lead times involved, by the time Volcker raised real rates and slowed capex, sufficient investment had been made to de-bottleneck the economy. Contrast this with the high real rates as Volcker squeezed the economy in the period after 1981 (the wide gap between black and green lines).
We don’t believe it is a coincidence that US fixed investment in equipment and structures hit the highest levels in the 75 years of data we have towards the end of the Great Inflation. Investment in the US expanded across the board — including upstream energy capacity, most notably the newly developed Alaskan fields, and downstream investment, which resulted in a huge reduction in the energy-intensity of the US economy. The combined upstream and downstream investments had a dramatic effect on the proportion of US oil demand coming from imports. When growth recovered in 1984, this had dropped from 45% to the 25%—30% range. The chart shows that the growth or decline in imports as a percentage of energy consumption appears to lead changes in the inflation rate.
We see strong evidence that the Great Inflation was in fact resolved by the Burns/Miller investment boom, and Volcker’s rates policy would not have been effective without the prior de-bottlenecking of the economy. After all, inflation is multifaceted and complex, and there is also a sequentiality to solving an inflation problem. Until the supply side bottlenecks are resolved (which can happen only through investment), growth without a speedy resumption in inflation is not possible.
So much for history. Fed chair Jay Powell has made his intentions clear, and can be expected to keep rates elevated to lower inflation by restraining demand in the economy. However, while the US once again has significant supply-side constraints to growth, the levels of investment are near record lows and will be further discouraged as rates remain high. Unlike during the Great Inflation, we do not anticipate an investment influx into productive capacity that will help ease inflation. Regrettably, this means any future recovery in growth will be quickly followed by a resurgence in inflation. This outcome is not anticipated by the markets.
Investors have been reaching for the assets that worked previously during the secular stagnation period. However, “long-duration” assets such as long-dated treasuries and high-growth private equity stocks have historically provided very poor outcomes in volatile inflationary environments. Unfortunately, large parts of the market are still focused on precisely these assets, which dominate global equity indices and hence portfolios. Investors need to accept that a portfolio that will deliver on long-term return objectives in this volatile environment will look very different from indices and benchmark-hugging portfolios.
• Cousins is head of research at PSG Asset Management.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
The tug of war between exchange rates, interest rates and inflation
LULAMILE MAKASI: Need for striking a balance with new laws on accessing pensions
MIKE DOLAN: Households experiencing too much ‘final mile’ pain
EDITORIAL: Time for tough decisions on public-sector personnel and pay
EDITORIAL: Ultra-low consumer confidence makes for a bleak outlook for the ...
BRIAN KANTOR: Ask money managers how they are adapting to AI
JANNIE ROSSOUW: Bring back boring into the economy
MCEBISI JONAS: These are the seven conundrums SA must solve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.