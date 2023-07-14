TEGAN BRINK: Australia and SA not bit players in games of great powers
Why middle power diplomacy matters
In its first week in office in 1972, the Whitlam government took a stand against apartheid in banning SA sporting teams from entering Australia.
It took this action because it was the right thing to do. It led, under subsequent prime minister Malcolm Fraser, to Australia enacting and promoting economic sanctions against SA. By the mid-1980s all major economies had done so, strangling the apartheid regime and helping lead to its negotiated demise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.