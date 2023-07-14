ALISON COLLIER: SA’s entrepreneurs creating jobs despite economic distress
Entrepreneurial businesses are addressing mass-market problems on the ground
14 July 2023 - 05:00 Alison Collier
High-impact entrepreneurs — driven by tech innovation — are solving real mass-market SA problems, creating jobs and building scalable companies, even while, and sometimes because, there is economic distress around them. One of entrepreneurs’ greatest assets is their contrarian way of thinking, their tendency to zig when others zag and to go in a new direction.
In SA, these entrepreneurial businesses working largely in fintech, healthtech, edtech and marketplaces, are addressing mass-market problems on the ground through innovation. Endeavor focuses on scaling and accelerating the growth of high-impact business via its local and international network.
There are many businesses in its portfolio that are solving real mass-market problems in old industries such as finance and banking, enabling broader access for goods, services and markets. For example, MFS Africa is reducing costs of cross-border payments and TymeBank is providing lower-cost banking for the mass market. In e-commerce, companies like YeboFresh and Jabu are increasing access to basic goods and fresh produce in townships, while SweepSouth is providing work for cleaners.
These illustrate the critical role that high-impact businesses play in building the SA economy, where the bulk of growth and employment is driven by small- to medium-sized businesses. Venture capital (VC) funding fills a need for exactly this type of entrepreneurial-focused private risk capital, but unfortunately the access to VC funding is limited in SA and across the rest of Africa.
In fact, VC funding in SA has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 49% since 2017, but still remains tiny. Likewise, VC funding in Africa, which amounted to $5.2bn in 2021, represents just 0.2% of global VC funding, and is largely concentrated in four countries including SA, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt. Still, African VC funding is growing at twice the pace of the global VC market, with internal rates of return of about 25%, and showing huge potential. African start-up funding has grown strongly at 18 times over the past six years and in that time, has produced no less than 11 unicorns — early-stage private companies that achieve a valuation of more than $1bn.
Growth of high-impact companies is evident in the 60 businesses Endeavour SA works with and collectively they delivered close to R12bn revenue in 2022, with a simple average growth rate of 70% per year. In 2022, these companies raised mor than R8bn in capital, primarily from the international VC market.
Endeavor SA’s Harvest Fund II, the most active SA venture capital fund in 2021 and 2022, invested in 17 tech-enabled companies that collectively show revenue growth of 123% a year and create significant returns and job creation. In 2022, these companies raised R7bn and achieved R5.7bn in revenue, and employ 9,600 people. They have collectively created about 4,400 jobs over the past two years, of which 75% were for black Africans and 90% for youth.
Endeavor SA’s R500m Harvest Fund III, launched in March and aiming for a first close in September, is doubling down on the success of its rules-based co-investment fund and targeting 25 to 30 investments from its existing pipeline of 127 Endeavor companies across Africa. These companies all belong to and have been selected through Endeavor’s international selection programme and are being actively supported to grow via Endeavor’s global network.
The growth and development of these innovative companies clearly demonstrate that the state of the economy and political stability are not prerequisites for growth. In fact, their returns are often uncorrelated to broader economic and traditional investment benchmarks because they are innovating. Our experience is that often the best time to innovate and grow, and to invest in VC, is in unstable times.
The limited extent of African VC investment is partly due to perceived risk, the difficulty of getting close to and identifying investible businesses and the lack of awareness of the returns being achieved. In reality, African solutions are often, out of necessity, highly innovative, pragmatic and scalable. Growth and investment in Africa is being driven by a young, growing, urbanising and connected population with an appetite and demand for tech solutions that entrepreneur-led businesses offer, all of which is being fuelled by private VC.
This macro trend has led, more recently, to increased interest in SA’s VC asset class from local pension funds. Pension funds, which have been slow to use the 15% asset allocation limit to alternative investments, are becoming increasingly aware of the returns the VC asset class offers in addition to its impact — revenue growth, job creation and so on. Pensions funds, including the PIC, RMA and Eskom Pension Fund, are now showing an interest.
For example, earlier in 2023, the SA SME Fund successfully raised funding from institutional and pension funds, including local governments’ Consolidated Retirement Fund, to secure R600m for the first close of its R1bn VC Fund of Funds.
Based on recent experience, we believe that much more capital will become available to invest in entrepreneurs, driven by local financial institutions and pension funds’ growing interest in the VC asset class in SA and Africa.
The runway and outlook for VC in SA is significant, but so are some of the obstacles, and investment in the sector could be greatly increased and facilitated by a handful of regulatory changes.
This includes unlocking better access to global VC by enabling businesses to offshore their intellectual property n a faster and more efficient manner than they can do today
• Collier is CEO of Endeavor SA.
