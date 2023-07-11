TANA MONGWE: Eskom’s better generation capacity belies climbing risk for investors
Finances will continue to deteriorate unless it can fix operational performance and root out corruption
There has been a flurry of good news recently about Eskom’s increased energy capacity as electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa rolls out his plan to alleviate SA’s energy crisis.
This month saw the announcement that SA will be receiving an additional 1,000MW of gas-fired energy from Mozambique, while data for June shows a much-improved generation picture, with the energy availability factor above 60% for the first time since August 2022. We have also been experiencing reduced load-shedding, which has been attributed to reduced energy usage and less maintenance being carried out by Eskom during the winter months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.