SCOTT TIMCKE: Harnessing AI’s potential to reach goals of Agenda 2063
Prosperity requires seeing the connection between politics and economics, states and markets
10 July 2023 - 05:04 Scott Timcke
Ten years have passed since the AU created Agenda 2063, a multigenerational vision for the development of the continent.
Animated by renewed political energy in the early 21st century, Agenda 2063 asks African institutions to create conditions for prosperity and wellbeing, build infrastructure that facilitates the movement of goods and people, and insists that differences are not impediments to pan-African solidarity. As the tagline goes, Agenda 2063 is about “The Africa We Want”.
Still, much has happened since Agenda 2063 was written. The African Continental Free Trade Area shows promise and then there are credible movements towards a single digital market in Africa. Outside the continent, there are bigger discussions about the advantages and disadvantages of decoupling and neo-mercantilism. Terms like near-shoring and friend-shoring have entered the everyday lexicon. Finally, an ongoing chip war between the US and China means that each major power is looking to secure supply chains to critical materials.
Researchers now regularly talk about a polycrisis — a series of concurrent social, political, economic and ecological crises. As the adage goes: “It’s not one thing after another; it is one thing on top of another.” In addition to all these major ruptures, basic research and commercial software products like generative AI have had consumer variants come to market and catch the public imagination. Too often we hear panicked speculation about the vanishing future of work.
How African countries navigate the international political economy of AI, a dynamic complex interwoven with multiple competing interests, will be key to meeting the aspirations found in Agenda 2063. For example, Aspiration 1 calls for “a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development”, and Aspiration 3 calls for “an Africa of good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law”. Prosperity with AI requires seeing the connection between politics and economics, states and markets.
The political economy of AI in Africa is an emerging field of study, but thankfully the AUDA-Nepad’s 2021 report “AI for Africa: Artificial Intelligence for Africa’s socioeconomic Development” has cleared ground for thinking about how AI will affect current challenges on the continent in sectors such as health, agriculture, education and energy.
Industrial policy
Two of AUDA-Nepad’s conclusions stand out. The first is the call for a sizeable investment in AI research & development. The second is that this investment must rest on state procurement of domestic or regionally produced AI tools to build and maintain state functions. The issue is less about any immediate gains in effectiveness, efficiency or the extension of services; rather it is about using industrial policy to create the private firms and service providers that will in time power the industrialisation hubs that anchor an integrated Africa.
Policy analysts and commentators are a prickly bunch. They grumble that things are not changing fast enough and bemoan almost all the minor setbacks they can and do expect. But social change is happening and so it is valuable stepping back to appreciate the sheer accumulation of iterative developments. Indeed, political scientists have written about how the pace of change is related to durability and consolidation of gains. Too quick, and there is not much time for populations to change their views. Too slow, and gains can be eroded or evaporate.
There will be a duration to state procurement of domestic or regionally produced AI tools. Industrial policy may very well cause disruptions for citizens. These are real effects and we must never forget the pain of these kinds of transitions. Without doing so, AI in Africa will lag.
At the same time, there is value in directly confronting global events around decoupling and the larger polycrisis. Whether we wish it or not, Africans will be drawn wholeheartedly into geopolitical contests. And the bargaining with major powers will often be bilateral, behind the scenes, and likely to undermine pan-African solidarity if the work to keep these continental coalitions together does not continue. Such issues need to guide our thoughts about where the benefits of AI in Africa occur. There is no need for African countries to rush to link their prospects for prosperity to a major power that does not share Agenda 2063’s vision for the respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.
• Dr Timcke is senior research associate at Cape Town-based think-tank Research ICT Africa, specialising in data governance and AI ethics.
