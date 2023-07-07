CARTOON: Givers and the takers

The hawkish tone of the Fed minutes released late on Wednesday lifted the dollar against a basket of currencies
A review of the structure of the public service is urgently needed and must include an examination of the bloated size of the cabinet.
Environmental groups file appeal against decision to let Eskom bypass rules
ANC’s allies-only Brics Political Party Forum takes place in Johannesburg from July 18-20
Company remains confident about its e-commerce portfolio and Eastern Europe in general
Business Day TV speaks to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
China’s export restrictions on essential semiconductor metals mark a calculated punch in its tech standoff with the US
Climate scientists expect further records to be reached in 2023
It’s been a magnificent Ashes but it’s all got a little silly
Prison art has become a genre but it has its own issues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
