Opinion

CARTOON: Security detail

05 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, July 5 2023
Wednesday, July 5 2023

Ipid to probe alleged assault by members of Paul Mashatile’s protection detail

The deputy president said he was not in the car at the time and that he ‘abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians’
National
19 hours ago

Increasing backlog haunts SAPS’s forensic science laboratories

The SA Police Service has been asked to improve its retention policy to deal with the high turnover rate of experienced forensic analysts
National
5 days ago

More than 27% of crime in SA occurs in Gauteng

Provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela says Gauteng’s contribution to the national figure will remain high due to the profile of the province
National
2 weeks ago

France to assist SIU with cybercrime capabilities

An anti-corruption academy will be set up in Pretoria
National
2 weeks ago
Tuesday, July 4 2023
Tuesday, July 4 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
EDITORIAL: RAF cutting its nose to spite its face
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Punish G4S, but don’t hound the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Fault lines in Diepsloot ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ANN BERNSTEIN: Cities are the future for SA, but ...
Opinion
5.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Cheap SA assets look like a buy ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.