Affirmative action deal between Solidarity and government contains one important change
Besides justifiable reasons for non-compliance with employment equity targets, which are not new, the agreement records a further provision that no penalties or disadvantages will be imposed on employers who can demonstrate reasonable grounds for non-compliance
05 July 2023 - 11:42 Lizle Louw and Amy King
General principles governing the lawful application of employment equity in SA are reiterated in the agreement between Solidarity and the government and include that affirmative action must be applied in a nuanced way. Picture: 123RF/Roman Motizov
Anticipated changes to the employment equity (EE) landscape have been prominent in 2023. The settlement agreement concluded in the CCMA between Solidarity and the minister of employment & labour on June 28 must be considered in context to determine whether it changes anything for designated employers in SA.
It is useful to view the legislative developments over the past five years to appreciate where the contents of the agreement come from and then cast a view forward to determine its practical implications.
When the Employment Equity Amendment Act was first published as a draft bill in 2018, draft regulations were published for public comment. Nothing more came of the draft regulations, leaving their status in question.
The Amendment Act was assented to in April 2023. Draft employment equity regulations followed swiftly, setting out the proposed numerical targets for identified economic sectors. Two weeks after the period for public comment on these regulations closed, reports of the settlement agreement on certain aspects of the implementation of affirmative action measures arose.
General principles governing the lawful application of employment equity are reiterated in the agreement and include that affirmative action must be applied in a nuanced way; that no absolute barrier to employment may be imposed on persons from any group; and no terminations of employment may be effected as a consequence of affirmative action.
The agreement contains justifiable reasons for non-compliance with EE targets, which aren’t new, but it does record a further provision that no penalties or disadvantages will be imposed on employers who can demonstrate reasonable grounds for non-compliance.
Regulation 16(4) of the 2018 draft regulations sets out what constitutes such justifiable reasonable grounds, with numerical targets to request a certificate of compliance to conclude contracts with the state. Such grounds included:
insufficient recruitment and promotion opportunities;
scarcity of qualified candidates from designated groups with the relevant qualifications, skills and experience;
CCMA awards;
business transfers;
M&A; and
adverse business economic circumstances.
The contents of 16(4) have now been repeated in the settlement agreement as factors that may justify non-compliance with targets set by employers and “any other targets”, which will therefore include sector targets.
It remains to be seen whether the existing 2023 draft regulations will be withdrawn and reissued to incorporate the contents of the agreement or if a second set of regulations will be published. It further draws into question whether the 2018 draft regulations will re-emerge
The settlement agreement records criteria that must be considered when preparing EE plans and reporting on EE criteria. These are:
inherent requirements of the job;
the pool of qualified individuals, qualifications, skills, experience;
the capacity to acquire the ability to do the job in a reasonable time frame;
staff turnover and attrition; and
recruitment trends within the workplace.
If the criteria look familiar, it is because some factors already appear in the Employment Equity Act (EEA) under various scattered sections and the original wording of section 42(2) of the EEA included some of these criteria for consideration in determining whether a designated employer was implementing EE in compliance with the EEA.
Amendments to the EEA in 2013 removed these provisions. Nonetheless, many designated employers continue to include those factors in their EE plans as a measure of best practice. These criteria don’t appear in the Amendment Act or the 2018 and 2023 regulations.
It was further agreed that the contents of the agreement would be gazetted as part of the 2023 Employment Equity regulations. It remains to be seen whether the existing 2023 draft regulations will be withdrawn and reissued to incorporate the contents of the agreement or if a second set of regulations will be published. It further draws into question whether the 2018 draft regulations will re-emerge.
The effect on designated employers
Designated employers could rely on the justifiable reasons for non-compliance with targets as recorded in the agreement. This will happen once the five-year implementation period for EE plans, which have been aligned to numerical targets, has lapsed, and despite the designated employer’s reasonable endeavours to meet its numerical goals failing to do so.
Importantly, the five-year period may not commence until the effective date of the Amendment Act is officially promulgated. Designated employers will then be able to challenge fines or penalties imposed if they do not comply with sector targets due to the justifiable reasons recorded in the agreement. Designated employers will also be able to incorporate the criteria when they prepare their EE plans.
Developments are still unfolding in this area of the law and the degree of stakeholder participation shaping the process is laudable.
• Louw is a partner and King is a knowledge lawyer at Webber Wentzel
