Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
When I visited Lagos, Nigeria, in 2005, I was shocked at the condition of the country. The infrastructure was not maintained, there were big potholes on the roads and as you drove through the city, there were mountains of rubbish along the highway.
Trying to sleep at night was almost impossible because of the noise from the generators that were coming on every couple of hours. I asked myself how people could live under those conditions of utter destruction all around them and continue with life as if everything is normal. ..
NONKULULEKO GOBODO: The danger of a conditioned mind
We are conditioned by backgrounds, culture and tradition, religion, colonialism, racism, patriarchy, and inner self-talk
