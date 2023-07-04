JANNIE ROSSOUW: Bring back boring into the economy

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
The pan-African central bank conference was hosted by the Bank of Mauritius from June 20 to 22. The Bank of Mauritius had a number of co-hosts partnering for the conference, which confirms its importance and influence.
Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with 20 offices worldwide. Another partner was develoPPP, a funding programme of the German federal ministry for economic co-operation & development for sustainability investment in developing countries.
The third partner was GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fűr Internationale Zusammerarbeit), a broad-based international sustainable development organisation, with its head office in Germany. The conference was attended by numerous central bank governors and staff members, and other delegates.
The conference was also the culmination of the Wits Business School/Allianz/GIZ training course in reserves management for three central banks from the Southern African Development Community. Successful candidates received their certificates of completion during the conference.
Deliberations at the conference highlighted inflation as a big concern. The beast has not been tamed. Consumers suffer the effect of price increases under conditions of high inflation. Central banks should therefore remain vigilant in containing inflation.
The Federal Reserve was not vigilant enough when it viewed higher inflation as transitory. The US paid the price, with much higher inflation than in the preceding four decades. The acceleration in inflation also changed inflation expectations in the US, which will be brought under control only with considerable difficulty. Inflation is never transitory; it is always a clear and present danger.
Sharp increases in food prices were highlighted as one characteristic of the current inflationary period in many countries. This aspect is often hidden in the “overall” or “average” rate of inflation reported and used for policy purposes.
Poor households spend a larger percentage of their income on food than middle-class and wealthy households. Poor people therefore suffer inflation much more harshly. Policy measures aimed at containing inflation are therefore to the benefit of the poor. The suffering of poor people under higher food prices leaves no doubt that inflation is ungood™.
Persistent high and accelerating food inflation can entice governments to introduce price ceilings and price controls on certain types of food. Such controls create an impression that price increases are under control, but the downside is rationing and shortages. Consumers can simply not find any stock of goods subject to price controls. The result is people queuing for supplies. This type of inflation has no general name or description, but I call it queflation.
The conference left no doubt that environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is an emerging investment trend for central banks. There is an international drive towards ESG. Central banks have to move with this trend when considering investment instruments and destinations for their foreign reserve holdings.
It is still too soon to assess whether ESG investment will enhance capital preservation and investment returns. Central banks will find it increasingly difficult to meet ESG investment objectives if preservation and returns are not commensurate with other investment options.
The focus on ESG investments and market volatility increase the investment risks faced by central banks. There was considerable consensus at the conference that 2023 will again be a risky and challenging year for investment of central bank reserves, as was the case in each year since the commencement of the Covid-19 epidemic.
The big danger for the rest of 2023 is a recession in many parts of the world. Under recessionary conditions, investment returns are not only lower, but there is a clear and present danger of capital losses.
In an environment of persistent investment uncertainties, it is indeed necessary to consider when the world last saw a persistent period of stability. At that time, persistent stability was called the Goldilocks economy: Neither too hot, nor too cold.
With fond memories of the Goldilocks economy, my conclusion after the pan-African central bank conference is that the world needs BBB: bring back boring.
• Rossouw is a visiting professor at Wits Business School.
JANNIE ROSSOUW: Bring back boring into the economy
Inflation is never transitionary; it is always a present danger
