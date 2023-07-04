Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
There is no point in having the best whistle-blower protection if the state itself can be captured
Department failed to act despite warnings
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
IHS’s public fight with shareholders is a rare look at the boardroom dramas that usually do not make it into the public discourse
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Feed additive can slash the greenhouse gas from cattle by 30%
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Padded CV for public protector
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala nightmare
High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report
ANC backs protector’s findings in Phala Phala report, at ANCYL conference
WATCH: Ramaphosa cleared of wrongdoing in Phala Phala farm robbery
