GARY RYNHART: Business needs to navigate a polarised world

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO’s) Freedom of Association Convention are both 75 years old this year. The former was proclaimed in December 1948, setting out for the first time fundamental human rights to be universally protected.
It is not a lengthy document — only 30 articles — but it is clear and precise. “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights” (Article 1). “All are equal before the law” (Article 7). “No-one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile” (Article 9). “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression” (Article 19). “The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections” (Article 21).
Of the 58 members of the UN at the time, 48 voted in favour, none against, eight abstained (including SA, Saudi Arabia and Russia), and two did not vote. If the task of developing a universal declaration of human rights was suggested today, how successful would it be? My guess is not very.
Earlier this month, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) finally passed its budget after months of wrangling on the inclusion of language on LGBTIQ protections. The row exposed a deep rift between mostly Western nations and most African and Arab, and quite a few Asian countries (and Russia and China). A deal was finally reached that maintained the budget’s original language, but added a note recognising “the different positions expressed on some issues”.
During the voting Canada labour minister Seamus O’Regan, said: “Once rights are achieved, once they are named, we will not stand by and have them brushed over, put back in the closet, or taken away.” He went on to make the explicit link between progress on rights and democracy. Within the wider UN system budget discussions, which are always contested as different countries have different priorities, seem to have taken a more adversarial turn, with human rights issues to the fore.
Outside hard issues such as trade and market access, cybersecurity and wider geopolitical risks to supply chains, company values also come into the spotlight.
In recent years a number of non-democratic countries have sought to limit funds for UN agencies tasked with promoting human rights. Many of these efforts have been rebuffed, and there have been some proactive successes. For example, a coalition of countries led by Mexico, Gambia and Bangladesh has, despite strenuous objections, initiated a process of creating a first UN convention on crimes against humanity.
In February UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres opened the longest session of the UN’s Human Rights Council, which was notable by the number of senior government representatives. Some observers see these UN budget battles as proxies for a wider battle against democratic values. The ILO budget fight on LGBTIQ issues fit the pattern of countries that see sexual minorities as posing a potential political risk.
An influential essay penned by Yuan Peng, president of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, identified five groups that Western countries might use to infiltrate Chinese society: rights lawyers, underground religious activists, dissidents, internet leaders and “vulnerable groups”. According to Human Rights Watch some Chinese LGBTIQ activists report that during interrogations national security is emphasised far more than morality.
China and Russia
Clearly, there is widening chasm between countries on issues of democracy and human rights. A study by the Centre for the future of Democracy (University of Cambridge) using data from 137 countries shows many countries stretching from continental Eurasia across Africa have moved closer to China and Russia. For the first time, in developing countries slightly more people (62%) favour China than the US (61%). Three-quarters of respondents in South Asia, 68% in francophone Africa and 62% in Southeast Asia continue to view Russia positively, despite its invasion of Ukraine.
Perceived democratic shortcomings are associated with greater public receptivity towards authoritarian powers. A majority of the public is dissatisfied with democratic performance in seven out of 10 countries that are majority favourable to Russia. Democracy for these respondents is not delivering where it counts — jobs and livelihoods.
The implications for businesses operating in global markets are not insignificant. Outside hard issues such as trade and market access, cybersecurity and wider geopolitical risks to supply chains, company values also come into the spotlight. How can companies manage a policy supportive of LGBTIQ and other human and labour rights in multiple countries across this divide? How do they protect consumer sentiment more supportive of human rights issues in certain markets without upsetting it in others? How do they manage interaction with policymakers in different jurisdictions?
These are issues that are likely to intensify, forcing binary decisions by international companies on how and where they do business.
• Rynhart is senior specialist in employers’ activities with the International Labour Organisation, based in SA.
GARY RYNHART: Business needs to navigate a polarised world
