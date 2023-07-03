Markets are betting on a peaceful resolution to US-SA tensions over Ukraine
There are some things that are the same as they were in 2019, but some things aren’t
Electricity minister says interventions by the power utility and government are ‘beginning to show results’
Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
The fraud by a former manager went undetected for six years, costing the group more than R120m
Weak growth outlook has renewed uncertainty about public finances and risks of rising deficit and debt ratios
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Putin spent the week trying to reassure key constituencies, as doubts about his control among the government and business elite spread
People who have lost weight wonder whether they will need to bear side effects or decades or risk relapse
CARTOON: Phala Phala nod
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties prepare legal fight against Phala Phala report
High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report
ANC backs protector’s findings in Phala Phala report, at ANCYL conference
Criminals are running SA for now, says new head of ANC integrity commission
