CARTOON: Phala Phala nod

03 July 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, July 3 2023

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parties prepare legal fight against Phala Phala report

Opposition parties are preparing to take the acting public protector’s report on review
10 hours ago

High court could review ‘nonsensical’ Phala Phala report

Acting public protector says investigating team found ‘no conclusive evidence’ that Ramaphosa was involved in day-to-day work of farm
2 days ago

ANC backs protector’s findings in Phala Phala report, at ANCYL conference

‘If you disagree with the public protector you go to court ... don’t insult her because she is a woman,’ Fikile Mbalula told the meeting
1 day ago

Criminals are running SA for now, says new head of ANC integrity commission

Rev Frank Chikane says the ANC integrity commission ‘operates at a higher level, where you deal with integrity issues, not just criminal issues’
3 weeks ago
