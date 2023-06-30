Opinion

THEMBINKOSI GCOYI: Let the people have their say — or else

Constitutional Court takes a stand on depriving South Africans of their voice in making laws and policies

30 June 2023 - 05:00 Thembinkosi Gcoyi

In a big win for participatory democracy, the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision in Mogale & Others vs Speaker of the National Assembly & Others has reaffirmed the principle of public participation in public policy-making.

The court declared the Traditional & Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019 invalid, suspending the court order for 24 months to give parliament the opportunity to rectify the flaws in the law’s enactment process. ..

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.