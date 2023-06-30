Gold remains at near four-month lows as Federal Reserve signals two more interest rate hikes by the year-end
In the first quarter of this year household spending contributed the most to what little economic growth there was.
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Judges strike down race-conscious student enrolments at Harvard and University of North Carolina
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Fifth instalment of franchise shows Indy is more a man of his time than a man for all seasons
In a big win for participatory democracy, the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision in Mogale & Others vs Speaker of the National Assembly & Others has reaffirmed the principle of public participation in public policy-making.
The court declared the Traditional & Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019 invalid, suspending the court order for 24 months to give parliament the opportunity to rectify the flaws in the law’s enactment process. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THEMBINKOSI GCOYI: Let the people have their say — or else
Constitutional Court takes a stand on depriving South Africans of their voice in making laws and policies
In a big win for participatory democracy, the Constitutional Court’s unanimous decision in Mogale & Others vs Speaker of the National Assembly & Others has reaffirmed the principle of public participation in public policy-making.
The court declared the Traditional & Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019 invalid, suspending the court order for 24 months to give parliament the opportunity to rectify the flaws in the law’s enactment process. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.