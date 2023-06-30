Opinion

CARTOON: Aaron Motsoaledi, the outlaw

30 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, June 30 2023
Friday, June 30 2023

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit termination ruled ‘unlawful’

The current permits will remain valid for 12 months
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Messy home affairs

Government department's bizarre attitude causes suffering
Opinion
1 week ago

Home Affairs reverts to outdated system after company fails to deliver

The project to install an automated biometric identification system dates back to 2017
National
1 month ago

Children of refugees must know one official SA language to become citizens

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi gazetted new regulations under the SA Citizenship Act, which deal with naturalisation applications
National
2 days ago

Home affairs commits to reducing permits backlog

It takes eight months to process a permanent residence permit application because it has to go through six processes
National
3 months ago
Thursday, June 29 2023
Thursday, June 29 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sweet or sour? Determining SA’s fresh fruit future
Opinion
2.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Steinhoff saga a wake-up call for ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Emigration trends bode ill for SA ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
KEVIN TUTANI: The Belt & Road Initiative is ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.