ANDREW TRENCH: AI opportunity abounds where the fearful will not tread

The artificial intelligence (AI) fuelled innovation surge has many shaking in their boots, yet between the tech terror doomsayers and the hype lies a thrilling opportunity for African entrepreneurs seeking to make a global impact.
Unfortunately, in SA the debate around AI has largely echoed that of the mainstream conversation globally: how do we clamp down on it, control it and rein in its potential? But we should be looking at its upside and the chance to join the ranks of the “makers”, and start harnessing AI to create valuable and robust solutions to problems within and outside our borders.
As communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele observed, AI could “become the engine of economic advancement in various sectors” and could turn people into the “job creators and shapers of the 21st century workplace”.
Setting aside the obvious challenges of SA’s skills and education deficits and what may be the wishful musings of our technology minister, there is reason to be optimistic. SA, and Africa more generally, is not utterly bereft of skills to ride the democratisation of AI that is heralded by the arrival of generative AI technologies such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, among many, many more.
We’d like to count ourselves as an example of the potential of AI to present new opportunities for African entrepreneurs that were not a reality — or, at least, immensely difficult to achieve — even a year ago.
In the past two months we have been able to bring to market an AI-driven product content generation platform that is rapidly attracting local and international customers as it tries to solve the problem of creating product content for e-commerce affordably and at scale in multiple languages.
However, we are happy to admit that we are but minnows in a vibrant and growing AI-led wave of continental innovation. The growth of AI as an industry in SA, for example, has already led to the founding of the SA AI Association, designed to guide policy-making and attract funding and investments for these technologies, among other initiatives.
The recent State of AI in Africa report commissioned by the AI Media Group, for example, shows that SA, Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya account for about two-thirds of the 2,400 African-based organisations that cite AI as a speciality. AI-related technology companies on the continent have already attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, the report says.
About 34% of these entities are SMEs, 74% are privately held and the growth in the number of companies in this field has been exponential. In other words, AI is fuelling the very engines of entrepreneurialism that drive job creation. Such data also proves that Africans are as capable of joining the AI party as anyone else.
Profit opportunities
For example, a Tunisia-founded company InstaDeep, which produces AI-driven decision-making solutions for enterprises, was recently acquired by a German buyer for more than $600m. But that cannot happen if we are led by fear rather than by a belief that we too can profit from this unfolding revolution.
Indeed, the fear is probably overstated. History demonstrates that new technologies rarely destroy or disrupt at the level of the hype associated with them. The steam engine, the automobile, the internet — each sparked concerns but eventually led to incredible societal improvements and entirely new industries.
Tomorrow there will be jobs and businesses we do not even know the name of yet, thanks to what is happening in AI. Each technological revolution in history has transformed the job market, phasing out certain roles while creating new ones. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025 AI will have created 12-million jobs more than it destroys.
In medicine AI is revolutionising diagnosis and treatment. Machine-learning algorithms can analyse thousands of medical images in minutes, identifying patterns and anomalies that might escape human scrutiny. Again, this doesn’t replace radiologists but empowers them, allowing them to make more accurate diagnoses faster.
In the same vein, AI helped humanity overcome its most challenging crisis in modern history when the technology was deployed to expedite the discovery of a Covid-19 vaccine, helping human researchers identify potential target antigens and simulate the virus’s impact on the human immune system.
But there is value in tackling more pedestrian pain points too. After all, African entrepreneurs have a fine track record of solving bread-and-butter problems long before others get around to it. Look at M-Pesa and mobile payments in Kenya back in 2007.
Today, in Nigeria a company called Intron Health has developed Africa’s first speech-to-text AI capable of understanding over 200 African accents. That bread-and-butter solution is fundamentally helping doctors deliver health care by speeding up the creation of clinical documentation.
Fear is a natural response to the unknown, particularly at the breakneck speed of current innovation. Of course we should engage in the philosophical debate around the implications of emerging general intelligence, prepare for change and adapt for it. But we also need to remember that progress — and opportunity — does not wait for the fearful.
• Trench, a former editor and media executive, is co-founder of AI-powered product content platform Productify.ai.
ANDREW TRENCH: AI opportunity abounds where the fearful will not tread
Artificial intelligence is fuelling the very engines of entrepreneurialism that drive job creation
