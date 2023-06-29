Opinion

CARTOON: Mbalula’s lottery ‘loan’

29 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Fikile Mbalula was lent R3m to help buy house, Rebotile Malomane says

Affidavits show he borrowed R3m from former National Lotteries Commission COO Philemon Letwaba’s wife’s company
National
1 day ago

TOM EATON: Fear not, the ANC will save us from robots with load-shedding and cable theft

I’m not ready for a world in which my immortal soul gets deleted because I was R99 short on a debit order
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Fikile Mbalula’s simplistic reasoning discounts true scale of black oppression

Cynical remodelling implies a myth of black helplessness
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Fed-up AfriForum wants answers from Hawks about Mbalula’s 2017 Dubai trip

The allegations against Fikile Mbalula suggest the Dockrat family, through linked companies, allegedly paid for the politician’s holiday
National
1 month ago
