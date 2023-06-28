Opinion

KEVIN TUTANI: The Belt & Road Initiative is working for China and to a smaller extent its partners

Unfettered lending has resulted in the Asian giant capturing other countries in a debt trap

BL Premium
28 June 2023 - 05:00 Kevin Tutani

Having lifted more than 800-million Chinese citizens out of extreme poverty since 1970, the Communist Party of China does not have a lot to prove domestically.

As a result, for the past decade or so the party’s focus has been on the internationalisation of the renminbi, using excess industrial capacity by finding new export markets, and growing the country’s influence on the global stage. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.