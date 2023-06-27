ADAM REILLY: Venture capital pullback and a shrinking consumer wallet

Equity markets are a little higher early in the session after what has been a tough couple of weeks
World’s largest mining company tells how it intends to reach net-zero emissions
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
Stellenbosch University’s language battles raise questions over the rationality of our new society's most cherished concepts
SA’s largest coal miner hit by logistical challenges, high inflation and lower prices
Social relief of distress handouts have ‘zero impact on jobs’ and should be allocated to informal sector to spur growth
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Prigozhin had said on Saturday he was going to Belarus under a deal brokered by its president, Alexander Lukashenko
SA golfer wins BMW International Open in Munich
This July, Natural Selection, the conservation-focused safari operator welcomes another new escape, in the shape of North Island Okavango
Several global, social and political circumstances have orchestrated a perfect storm against SA businesses and consumers this year. Rising food prices, living expenses, operating costs, rampant load-shedding and interest rate hikes have affected business growth, foreign direct investment and export revenue figures, against a shrinking consumer wallet.
Food producers, and brands based in SA, continue to battle the effect of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, against a rand that tumbles every time an avoidable political fiasco takes place in terms of our country’s foreign policy. Set this stage against a backdrop of poor service delivery, ailing infrastructure and talks of stage eight load-shedding, and you have a difficult operating environment for any brand or food producer trying to keep their business afloat. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADAM REILLY: Venture capital pullback and a shrinking consumer wallet
Innovation will be the key to steer SA market through a perfect storm
Several global, social and political circumstances have orchestrated a perfect storm against SA businesses and consumers this year. Rising food prices, living expenses, operating costs, rampant load-shedding and interest rate hikes have affected business growth, foreign direct investment and export revenue figures, against a shrinking consumer wallet.
Food producers, and brands based in SA, continue to battle the effect of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, against a rand that tumbles every time an avoidable political fiasco takes place in terms of our country’s foreign policy. Set this stage against a backdrop of poor service delivery, ailing infrastructure and talks of stage eight load-shedding, and you have a difficult operating environment for any brand or food producer trying to keep their business afloat. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.