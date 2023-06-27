Opinion

ADAM REILLY: Venture capital pullback and a shrinking consumer wallet

Innovation will be the key to steer SA market through a perfect storm

BL Premium
27 June 2023 - 05:00 Adam Reilly

Several global, social and political circumstances have orchestrated a perfect storm against SA businesses and consumers this year. Rising food prices, living expenses, operating costs, rampant load-shedding and interest rate hikes have affected business growth, foreign direct investment and export revenue figures, against a shrinking consumer wallet. 

Food producers, and brands based in SA, continue to battle the effect of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, against a rand that tumbles every time an avoidable political fiasco takes place in terms of our country’s foreign policy. Set this stage against a backdrop of poor service delivery, ailing infrastructure and talks of stage eight load-shedding, and you have a difficult operating environment for any brand or food producer trying to keep their business afloat. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.