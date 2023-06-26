TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to revitalise Johannesburg

The bullion hovers close to three-month lows as traders assess prospects that the Fed will keep tightening policy
Central banks must restore price stability as a shift to permanently high inflation would have enormous costs
State wants the private sector to fund expansion
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The cement-maker reported lower sales in its largest regions by revenue
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Monday declared a holiday in Moscow to allow things to settle, and there was little evidence of increased security in the capital
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
Style has long been embraced by high-net-worth people who dress in designer brands with discretion
The City of Johannesburg, once a shining beacon of hope and economic prosperity, has been grappling with numerous challenges in recent years. From infrastructure woes to social inequality and urban decay, the municipality is in dire need of a turnaround.
To rebuild Johannesburg into a world-class city we must look to the success stories and valuable lessons learnt from some of the best cities around the globe. By implementing practical examples and leveraging research and case studies we can pave the way for a brighter future.
First, a world-class city requires a solid infrastructure backbone. Cities like Tokyo and Singapore have demonstrated how investing in efficient public transportation systems, modern roads and well-planned urban development can enhance the quality of life for residents and attract businesses. Johannesburg must prioritise infrastructure development to alleviate congestion, improve mobility, and ensure sustainable growth.
To build resilience and long-term prosperity it is crucial to foster economic diversification. Take Barcelona, which transformed itself from an industrial city into a hub for innovation and creativity. By promoting entrepreneurship, supporting start-ups and attracting industries in emerging sectors such as technology and green energy, Johannesburg can create a diverse economy that generates jobs and reduces dependence on a single industry.
Vibrant public spaces are the lifeblood of any great city. Copenhagen, renowned for its urban design, has excelled in creating inviting public spaces that encourage community engagement. By revitalising parks, plazas and recreational areas, Johannesburg can provide safe and accessible gathering spaces that foster social cohesion and a sense of pride among residents.
As we face the challenges of climate change, environmental sustainability must be a priority. Cities like Vancouver and Amsterdam have set the bar high by implementing innovative strategies to reduce carbon emissions, enhance green spaces and promote sustainable transportation. Johannesburg should leverage its natural assets, such as the abundance of sunlight, to invest in renewable energy solutions and create a greener, healthier city.
Empower residents
Successful cities empower their residents to participate in decision-making processes. The case of Medellín, Colombia, stands out as a shining example of how community engagement and social inclusion can transform a city plagued by violence and poverty.
By involving citizens in urban planning, addressing inequality, and providing access to education and health care, Johannesburg can empower its communities and foster a sense of ownership and pride.
The rapid advancement of technology presents unprecedented opportunities for cities to optimise resources and improve services. Singapore, known for its smart city initiatives, has harnessed technology to enhance efficiency in areas like transportation, waste management, and public safety. Johannesburg should embrace smart technologies to address its unique challenges, such as traffic congestion and crime, and improve the overall quality of life for its residents.
Holistic approach
A world-class city thrives on its cultural diversity. London and New York stand as prime examples of how embracing multiculturalism enriches urban life and stimulates innovation. Johannesburg, with its diverse population and rich cultural heritage, should celebrate and promote its multicultural identity. Supporting cultural events, investing in arts and cultural infrastructure, and encouraging intercultural dialogue can position the city as a global cultural hub.
Revitalising Johannesburg requires a holistic approach that draws inspiration from successful cities worldwide. By investing in infrastructure, fostering economic diversification, enhancing public spaces, prioritising sustainability, empowering local communities, embracing smart technologies and promoting cultural diversity, Johannesburg can and must rebuild itself into a world-class city under the right leadership.
• Sema is head of communication for the Gauteng department of human settlements.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TAHIR SEMA: Global success stories show how to revitalise Johannesburg
The City of Johannesburg, once a shining beacon of hope and economic prosperity, has been grappling with numerous challenges in recent years. From infrastructure woes to social inequality and urban decay, the municipality is in dire need of a turnaround.
To rebuild Johannesburg into a world-class city we must look to the success stories and valuable lessons learnt from some of the best cities around the globe. By implementing practical examples and leveraging research and case studies we can pave the way for a brighter future.
First, a world-class city requires a solid infrastructure backbone. Cities like Tokyo and Singapore have demonstrated how investing in efficient public transportation systems, modern roads and well-planned urban development can enhance the quality of life for residents and attract businesses. Johannesburg must prioritise infrastructure development to alleviate congestion, improve mobility, and ensure sustainable growth.
To build resilience and long-term prosperity it is crucial to foster economic diversification. Take Barcelona, which transformed itself from an industrial city into a hub for innovation and creativity. By promoting entrepreneurship, supporting start-ups and attracting industries in emerging sectors such as technology and green energy, Johannesburg can create a diverse economy that generates jobs and reduces dependence on a single industry.
Vibrant public spaces are the lifeblood of any great city. Copenhagen, renowned for its urban design, has excelled in creating inviting public spaces that encourage community engagement. By revitalising parks, plazas and recreational areas, Johannesburg can provide safe and accessible gathering spaces that foster social cohesion and a sense of pride among residents.
As we face the challenges of climate change, environmental sustainability must be a priority. Cities like Vancouver and Amsterdam have set the bar high by implementing innovative strategies to reduce carbon emissions, enhance green spaces and promote sustainable transportation. Johannesburg should leverage its natural assets, such as the abundance of sunlight, to invest in renewable energy solutions and create a greener, healthier city.
Empower residents
Successful cities empower their residents to participate in decision-making processes. The case of Medellín, Colombia, stands out as a shining example of how community engagement and social inclusion can transform a city plagued by violence and poverty.
By involving citizens in urban planning, addressing inequality, and providing access to education and health care, Johannesburg can empower its communities and foster a sense of ownership and pride.
The rapid advancement of technology presents unprecedented opportunities for cities to optimise resources and improve services. Singapore, known for its smart city initiatives, has harnessed technology to enhance efficiency in areas like transportation, waste management, and public safety. Johannesburg should embrace smart technologies to address its unique challenges, such as traffic congestion and crime, and improve the overall quality of life for its residents.
Holistic approach
A world-class city thrives on its cultural diversity. London and New York stand as prime examples of how embracing multiculturalism enriches urban life and stimulates innovation. Johannesburg, with its diverse population and rich cultural heritage, should celebrate and promote its multicultural identity. Supporting cultural events, investing in arts and cultural infrastructure, and encouraging intercultural dialogue can position the city as a global cultural hub.
Revitalising Johannesburg requires a holistic approach that draws inspiration from successful cities worldwide. By investing in infrastructure, fostering economic diversification, enhancing public spaces, prioritising sustainability, empowering local communities, embracing smart technologies and promoting cultural diversity, Johannesburg can and must rebuild itself into a world-class city under the right leadership.
• Sema is head of communication for the Gauteng department of human settlements.
NEWS ANALYSIS: A tale of two leaders running Joburg
Coalition holds Morero at ‘gunpoint’ over Joburg budget vows
Sick Joburg mayor’s job hangs in balance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Darkest before dawn, says Investec on SA
Viability of councils in doubt as debt total soars to R300bn
Local government lacks civil engineers’ skills
Axed: Lesedi Local Municipality CFO faked qualifications
Landlord ordered to restore defaulting tenants’ water and power
ELI BELOTSERKOVSKY: How Israel’s water management scheme can help SA
Parliament focuses on local government corruption
EDITORIAL: Little glory in local government
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.