Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
By working with local and national government and industry, universities can build entrepreneurial ecosystems where SMEs can emerge and thrive
‘We felt like we were beggars when it came to vaccine availability,’ SA’s president said at the New Global Financing Pact summit in France
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
Its Australian unit enters into an agreement with Pacific Energy to construct and operate 62MW of wind and solar generation capacity
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Demise of Black Sea initiative would have severe effect on people in Horn of Africa
Heversham recently hit the headlines when revealing they will be standing one of the best performing horses in the country, Capetown Noir.
Companies could owe owners between 5% and 15% of the purchase price of their vehicle, the court ruled
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: SABC’s big handicaps
SABC CEO calls it a day after completing rare full term
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Eskom estimates R210bn needed for power transmission grid
Moody’s casts doubt on Eskom’s energy supply targets
ANDILE NTINGI: Appoint competent board directors to enable SOEs to flourish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.