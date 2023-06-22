PHILANI MZILA: Unlocking potential: power of equity in incentivising African tech start-up teams

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
Rand not out of the woods yet, and a rate hike can't be ruled out
SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe join forces to seize two helicopters bought with funds laundered from the Zambian government
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Road safety agency urges young South Africans to participate in debates to shape policies that can save lives
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Researchers at Danone are adding probiotics to food products to make them healthier
The year is 2009. Jan Koum and Brian Acton have started developing an app that would allow its users to let their friends know whether they were available, thanks to an easy-to-use feature called “status.”
Unbeknown to them at the time, and thanks to Apple launching push notifications in June 2009, this easy-to-use app would grow to 400-million users by the beginning of 2014 and be acquired by Facebook for $19bn. The most interesting part of the acquisition, however, is that according to Forbes the original team (55 people in total) still owned 65% of the venture.
Slightly closer to home, two years earlier Sam and Rob Paddock launched a short online course on wine evaluation. The course did better than they imagined and in February 2008 GetSmarter was launched. By 2018 the business had grown to 400 team members servicing 140 countries and was subsequently acquired by 2U for R1.4bn.
These success stories are prevalent in almost every vibrant start-up ecosystem and are key motivators of start-up teams across the world to pursue and innovate around their passions and expertise.
The African tech ecosystem is no different, having witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, with numerous venture-backed start-ups emerging across the continent. In my role as investment manager at Founders Factory Africa I have seen first-hand the power of early-stage companies in driving innovation and economic transformation.
One of the most critical factors for a start-up’s success is its ability to attract, retain and incentivise top talent. Equity represents ownership in a company, and it can be a powerful tool for attracting top talent to a start-up. Early employees often take on significant risk when joining a young company, and offering equity is a way for founders to reward them for their dedication and commitment. By aligning employees’ interests with those of the company, equity grants can encourage long-term commitment to the venture, align incentives and drive performance, and attract top talent who might otherwise opt for more established companies.
To ensure fair and effective equity distribution, start-ups should establish an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which provides a legal framework for granting equity to employees. It should outline the total number of shares available for grant, the vesting schedule, and other terms and conditions. It is also important for the founders to determine an appropriate equity allocation model, taking into account factors such as employee role, seniority and contributions to the company's success.
Common models include:
Fixed: allocates equity based on predefined percentages or a fixed number of shares for each role or seniority level within the company.
Dynamic: allocates equity based on a formula that takes into account various factors, such as the employee’s role, seniority and performance.
Milestone-based: allocates equity based on the achievement of specific milestones, such as product development, customer acquisition or revenue targets.
Open and honest communication is essential when discussing equity allocation with early employees. Founders should be transparent about the company’s valuation, the value of equity grants, and the potential dilution resulting from future funding rounds. As the company grows and evolves, it is essential to review and adjust the equity allocation model to ensure it remains fair and motivating.
Equity vesting is the process by which employees gradually gain ownership of their equity grants over time. In the majority of cases vesting occurs incrementally according to a vesting schedule. The most common vesting schedule is a four-year period, with a one year “cliff”. The cliff provision ensures that employees remain with the company for at least a year to receive any equity. This protects the company’s interests while also incentivising employees to commit to the long-term success of the start-up.
In certain circumstances vesting can be influenced by specific events that deviate from the typical vesting schedule. These events, known as accelerated vesting or acceleration, are outlined in contractual terms. Accelerated vesting provides an alternative approach to the traditional vesting schedule, granting employees quicker access to their vested benefits. This can have significant implications for businesses and individuals involved in such arrangements.
The first trigger occurs when a company is sold or undergoes a merger. In these cases, vested benefits are accelerated, allowing employees to fully access their entitled benefits sooner than the original vesting schedule would permit. The second trigger is activated when a company is sold and an individual’s employment is terminated. In such instances employees receive immediate access to their vested benefits. The double trigger is often negotiated to provide additional protection to employees in situations where a change of ownership leads to a change in the employment landscape.
At every funding round the team’s stake is diluted on the cap table. This entropy is unavoidable. In our experience within the African ecosystem a founder’s ownership stake usually dilutes by 15%-25% per funding round. The goal is for founders and the team to be at 51% post-Series A. It is the founder’s duty to carefully manage both their equity and that of the broader team to ensure value can be created for the founders and team post a liquidity event.
While equity can be a powerful motivator, it is essential to strike a balance between equity grants and cash compensation. Offering competitive salaries alongside a robust equity package can help attract and retain top talent, particularly in the fast-growing African tech ecosystem. Ultimately, finding the right balance between equity and cash compensation in a start-up requires thoughtful analysis, taking into account the company’s stage, valuation, growth potential, market norms, role, risk tolerance and individual circumstances. Regular reviews and adjustments to compensation packages as the company evolves are essential to maintain a fair and motivating compensation structure.
As the African start-up ecosystem continues to thrive, understanding the role of equity in incentivising early employees is crucial. By adopting best practices and ensuring transparent discussions around equity allocation, venture-backed start-ups can attract and retain the talent needed to drive their success and contribute to the growth of the African tech landscape.
• Mzila is investment manager at Founders Factory Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PHILANI MZILA: Unlocking potential: power of equity in incentivising African tech start-up teams
The year is 2009. Jan Koum and Brian Acton have started developing an app that would allow its users to let their friends know whether they were available, thanks to an easy-to-use feature called “status.”
Unbeknown to them at the time, and thanks to Apple launching push notifications in June 2009, this easy-to-use app would grow to 400-million users by the beginning of 2014 and be acquired by Facebook for $19bn. The most interesting part of the acquisition, however, is that according to Forbes the original team (55 people in total) still owned 65% of the venture.
Slightly closer to home, two years earlier Sam and Rob Paddock launched a short online course on wine evaluation. The course did better than they imagined and in February 2008 GetSmarter was launched. By 2018 the business had grown to 400 team members servicing 140 countries and was subsequently acquired by 2U for R1.4bn.
These success stories are prevalent in almost every vibrant start-up ecosystem and are key motivators of start-up teams across the world to pursue and innovate around their passions and expertise.
The African tech ecosystem is no different, having witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, with numerous venture-backed start-ups emerging across the continent. In my role as investment manager at Founders Factory Africa I have seen first-hand the power of early-stage companies in driving innovation and economic transformation.
One of the most critical factors for a start-up’s success is its ability to attract, retain and incentivise top talent. Equity represents ownership in a company, and it can be a powerful tool for attracting top talent to a start-up. Early employees often take on significant risk when joining a young company, and offering equity is a way for founders to reward them for their dedication and commitment. By aligning employees’ interests with those of the company, equity grants can encourage long-term commitment to the venture, align incentives and drive performance, and attract top talent who might otherwise opt for more established companies.
To ensure fair and effective equity distribution, start-ups should establish an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), which provides a legal framework for granting equity to employees. It should outline the total number of shares available for grant, the vesting schedule, and other terms and conditions. It is also important for the founders to determine an appropriate equity allocation model, taking into account factors such as employee role, seniority and contributions to the company's success.
Common models include:
Fixed: allocates equity based on predefined percentages or a fixed number of shares for each role or seniority level within the company.
Dynamic: allocates equity based on a formula that takes into account various factors, such as the employee’s role, seniority and performance.
Milestone-based: allocates equity based on the achievement of specific milestones, such as product development, customer acquisition or revenue targets.
Open and honest communication is essential when discussing equity allocation with early employees. Founders should be transparent about the company’s valuation, the value of equity grants, and the potential dilution resulting from future funding rounds. As the company grows and evolves, it is essential to review and adjust the equity allocation model to ensure it remains fair and motivating.
Equity vesting is the process by which employees gradually gain ownership of their equity grants over time. In the majority of cases vesting occurs incrementally according to a vesting schedule. The most common vesting schedule is a four-year period, with a one year “cliff”. The cliff provision ensures that employees remain with the company for at least a year to receive any equity. This protects the company’s interests while also incentivising employees to commit to the long-term success of the start-up.
In certain circumstances vesting can be influenced by specific events that deviate from the typical vesting schedule. These events, known as accelerated vesting or acceleration, are outlined in contractual terms. Accelerated vesting provides an alternative approach to the traditional vesting schedule, granting employees quicker access to their vested benefits. This can have significant implications for businesses and individuals involved in such arrangements.
The first trigger occurs when a company is sold or undergoes a merger. In these cases, vested benefits are accelerated, allowing employees to fully access their entitled benefits sooner than the original vesting schedule would permit. The second trigger is activated when a company is sold and an individual’s employment is terminated. In such instances employees receive immediate access to their vested benefits. The double trigger is often negotiated to provide additional protection to employees in situations where a change of ownership leads to a change in the employment landscape.
At every funding round the team’s stake is diluted on the cap table. This entropy is unavoidable. In our experience within the African ecosystem a founder’s ownership stake usually dilutes by 15%-25% per funding round. The goal is for founders and the team to be at 51% post-Series A. It is the founder’s duty to carefully manage both their equity and that of the broader team to ensure value can be created for the founders and team post a liquidity event.
While equity can be a powerful motivator, it is essential to strike a balance between equity grants and cash compensation. Offering competitive salaries alongside a robust equity package can help attract and retain top talent, particularly in the fast-growing African tech ecosystem. Ultimately, finding the right balance between equity and cash compensation in a start-up requires thoughtful analysis, taking into account the company’s stage, valuation, growth potential, market norms, role, risk tolerance and individual circumstances. Regular reviews and adjustments to compensation packages as the company evolves are essential to maintain a fair and motivating compensation structure.
As the African start-up ecosystem continues to thrive, understanding the role of equity in incentivising early employees is crucial. By adopting best practices and ensuring transparent discussions around equity allocation, venture-backed start-ups can attract and retain the talent needed to drive their success and contribute to the growth of the African tech landscape.
• Mzila is investment manager at Founders Factory Africa.
MultiChoice fears losing customers as load-shedding hits pay-TV viewership
LARA WILLIAMS: How Africa could become a climate saviour, not a victim
LUNGILE MASHELE: Too many energy cooks spoil the broth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
AI angels? The pros and cons of chatbot therapists
JOHAN STEYN: Fears about AI apocalypse could be overblown
LARA WILLIAMS: How Africa could become a climate saviour, not a victim
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.