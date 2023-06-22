Opinion

CARTOON: Go Home Affairs

22 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, June 22 2023
Thursday, June 22 2023

EDITORIAL: Messy home affairs

Government department's bizarre attitude causes suffering
Opinion
1 day ago

Home Affairs ordered to assist foreigner apply for asylum despite his arrest

Constitutional Court rules department is obliged to assist Ethiopian national despite him not having proper documentation
National
1 week ago

SCA rejects automatic loss of SA citizenship on acquisition of dual nationality

Court says it makes no sense that a foreigner can acquire SA citizenship and hold dual nationality while South Africans automatically lose their ...
National
1 week ago

Home affairs extends the validity of Zimbabwe exemption permits

The original deadline set down for the end of June has been moved until the end of the year
National
1 week ago

Visa mess ‘harming job creation efforts’

‘Very poor’ system blights foreign investment and job creation efforts, says Western Cape MEC
National
3 weeks ago
Wednesday, June 21 2023
Wednesday, June 21 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Transnet under dark clouds
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Time has come for Zimbabwe to ...
Opinion
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s in a seriously sticky mess
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s New Deal turned out to ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOHN DLUDLU: Why ANC should worry about Magashule
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.