Opinion

LUNGILE MASHELE: Too many energy cooks spoil the broth

Many entities have allowed their scope to creep from that of advisers to energy policymakers

21 June 2023 - 05:01 Lungile Mashele

There has been a growing perception over the past year or so that certain people or entities are usurping the role of the department of mineral resources & energy, which in law remains primarily responsible for energy planning in SA.

Many quasi-state entities with a broader role to play in national development, infrastructure and climate planning have allowed their original scope to creep from merely that of advisers to energy policymakers and planners, outside the official national integrated energy planning processes. ..

