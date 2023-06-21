Despite Chinese demand concerns, expectations of a more assertive Fed and potential US crude stockpile reductions boost oil futures
Board vacancies should be filled to address accountability deficit
The high court rescinds far-reaching judgment that scuppered minister’s plans for determining where doctors work
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Retailer has too many moving parts and is thus unlikely to be able to come up with a quick fix
The BER’s retailer confidence and profitability indices fell to their lowest levels since mid 2020, when hard Covid-19 lockdowns were in place
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Gunmen reportedly opened fire on restaurant and petrol station near Eli settlement
Flyhalf likely to take his place in the Rugby Championship opener
Countries should look to US’s zero-tolerance approach, Iata executive says
There has been a growing perception over the past year or so that certain people or entities are usurping the role of the department of mineral resources & energy, which in law remains primarily responsible for energy planning in SA.
Many quasi-state entities with a broader role to play in national development, infrastructure and climate planning have allowed their original scope to creep from merely that of advisers to energy policymakers and planners, outside the official national integrated energy planning processes. ..
LUNGILE MASHELE: Too many energy cooks spoil the broth
Many entities have allowed their scope to creep from that of advisers to energy policymakers
