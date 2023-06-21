Opinion

CARTOON: Fruitless peace mission

21 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, June 21 2023
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa shows the strength of his detachable spine

Ramaphosa’s critics will point out what he politely told Putin came 16 months and thousands of murders too late
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Shambolic peace mission did us no favours

The Warsaw affair cost us dearly in reputation and rand
1 day ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a distraction from bonfire of SA’s international standing

SA urgently needs to start acting like a nonaligned state because no-one believes us any more
2 days ago

WATCH: What was achieved from Africa’s Russia-Ukraine peace mission?

Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
18 hours ago

Ramaphosa: Russia and Ukraine welcome African peace mission

The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
National
1 day ago
Tuesday, June 20 2023
