CARTOON: ANC’s NHI delusion

20 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, June 20 2023
Tuesday, June 20 2023

EDITORIAL: NHI is a cynical fantasy

The ANC’s reckless promise that the scheme will fix the failed system is a disgrace
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Contradictions abound in NHI Bill

It’s incomprehensible that parliament could vote in favour of a bill even though the Treasury has yet to provide details on how the NHI will be ...
1 day ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: NHI is a long way off — if that makes you feel any better

Much of what ANC does is completely beyond the realm of realistic thought
1 day ago

IRR will fight NHI bill with ‘all the resources at its disposal’

The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
5 days ago

EXPLAINER: What is NHI and why is it controversial?

The NHI Bill was passed by the National Assembly on June 13, and must be approved by the NCOP and signed by the president before it becomes law
5 days ago
Monday, June 19 2023
Monday, June 19 2023
