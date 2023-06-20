Chinese rate cuts fail to boost oil markets, while concerns over supply rebound and global demand imbalance continue
The recent transfer of powers to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa raised hopes of decisive action to solve our energy crisis. However, when details were released it became clear the proposed solution will not have the desired effect.
Planning, regulation and procurement (the process of buying new generation capacity) remain with the department of mineral resources & energy, while determination powers (deciding what kind of generation is needed, how much of it and when), move to the electricity minister. This means the tasks necessary to add new generation capacity are split between energy minister Gwede Mantashe and Ramokgopa, even though these functions are clearly interlinked...
BATHANDWA VAZI AND RICHARD BRIDLE: Power transfer to Ramokgopa will not end load-shedding
Ministries need to work together to deliver on the Energy Action Plan
