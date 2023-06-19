Opinion

CARTOON: African peace mission?

19 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
SA remains on track to host Brics summit after Ramaphosa’s Putin meeting

Government continues to look at how Putin can attend in person
Ramaphosa kicks off peace mission in Kyiv without critical security detail

Polish government detains plane ferrying special forces members tasked with protecting the president
ALEXANDER PARKER: Poland diploshambles a distraction from bonfire of SA’s international standing

SA urgently needs to start acting like a nonaligned state because no-one believes us any more
Vladimir Putin lectures African mediators on Ukraine

Russian president tells African leaders that Ukraine and the West started the conflict long before Moscow sent its armed forces over the border.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Foreign policy joins the list of investor concerns

SA is set for an extremely rocky road ahead, with little chance of taking an off-ramp
