The Soweto uprising was not merely about rejecting Afrikaans as an instructional language in black schools. It was also about denouncing and dismissing what black people knew was an inferior education that was intended to produce people who would be dependent on the state.
What has changed after almost 30 years of ANC governance? Nothing. Education curricula continue to produce people without the skills our economy needs. ..
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: SA must transform education to honour Soweto’s fallen
