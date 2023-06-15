GENEVIEVE LABUSCHAGNE: Failing municipal performance will be the death of us

Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Fruitless. Wasteful. Ineffective. Poor. These are the key words used by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke in her presentation to the standing committee on the auditor-general in parliament in her report on the 2021/2022 audit outcomes on local government performance.
The picture painted was far from clean. Only 38 of 257 municipalities received a clean audit, a dramatic reduction in the net basis of clean audits from the year before. The report also discovered irregular expenditure of R30bn for 2023.
Dysfunctional financial management, council and administrative instability, crumbling municipal infrastructure and failed service delivery are coming to characterise local government performance.
The outcomes of the municipal audits conducted for the report revealed that 21 municipalities in the Western Cape achieved clean audits, the province with the most clean audits. However, this province, alongside Gauteng, also hosted the most regressions in terms of the number of clean audits. North West, Free State and Limpopo fared the worst, with Limpopo receiving only a single clean audit.
Maluleke told parliament there had been a deterioration in overall local government performance and highlighted a lack of political leadership as a cause of the poor governmental audits. This is not only a characteristic of local government but occurs throughout all levels of government.
Instability in councils was another pertinent cause. The Johannesburg council, for example, has been fraught with instability brought on by coalition dynamics. Since the 2016 local government elections, nine mayoral elections have taken place. According to local governance expert Jaap de Visser, the Johannesburg council has held 16 unscheduled extraordinary meetings this financial year alone, each costing about R500,000.
The municipal audits red-flagged unnecessary expenditure, specifically on ineffective consultancy, and yet one area of municipal maintenance experienced a lack of consistent expenditure — maintenance. According to the Treasury, maintenance spending should amount to 8% of the total value of all equipment, plant and infrastructure owned by a municipality. In reality, the average expenditure of municipalities on maintenance was half of this target and there was a general disregard to prioritise maintenance during the budgeting process.
Heading into the audit, the writing was already on the wall. Recent events have illustrated the dire state of local government operations and municipal performance. South Africans have no shortage of prime examples of crippling infrastructure and poor service delivery from local governments.
Some 220 councils turned to consultancy services, amounting to a cost of R1.6bn. A total of R2.5bn worth of tenders were issued to 135 state officials. Questions arise about whether these costs are justifiable considering recent events highlighting the failure of local governments to ensure basic infrastructure maintenance and service delivery.
Poor local government performance has aggravated an already deteriorating standard of living, with South Africans facing the burden of food and fuel price hikes and rolling blackouts. The deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal shows the consequences of local government failures. According to Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, 23 lives were lost by May 28 due to the cholera outbreak.
The deaths are a harsh reminder of local governments’ failure to maintain infrastructure. Teams from the office of the auditor-general visited wastewater treatment plants, water resources and communities across the country. The inadequate sanitation services and discharge of untreated wastewater into water sources painted a deeply concerning picture of health and safety risks to SA communities.
Poor financial management skills, inadequate leadership skills and a lack of political will are cited as the root causes of what can be termed an epidemic of failing municipal performance that has become characteristic of local government. The epidemic does not stop at local level but rather has spread like a disease throughout many, if not most, local governments.
South African lives and livelihoods are at risk if officials do not clean up municipalities and government performance.
• Labuschagne is with the Centre for Risk Analysis.
GENEVIEVE LABUSCHAGNE: Failing municipal performance will be the death of us
