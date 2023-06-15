Brent crude futures fall 0.3% as country’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May miss forecasts
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Guardrisk’s finance director will take over on September 1 when CEO Herman Schoeman retires
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
Floodwaters start to recede, creating potential opportunities for Ukrainian forces
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
For many the climate crisis has quickly shifted from a looming hypothetical possibility to a tangible reality, translating to greater recognition of the importance of collective mitigation action.
Catalysed by initiatives such as the UN climate change conference and nationally determined contribution emissions goals, decarbonisation imperatives have become an urgent priority. While we are seeing accelerated investments into implementing sustainable production and trade strategies, it is also encouraging that circular economies are strengthening the world over. ..
DELON PERUMAL: How cement producers can pave way to circular economy
