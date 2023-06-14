LUMKO MTIMDE: Digitisation - the key to tackling youth unemployment

At 10.45am, the rand had strengthened 0.53% to R18.5083/$
Youth unemployment in rural areas, townships and peri-urban areas is alarmingly high due to the ailing economy, skills mismatches and limited skills sets, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic and load-shedding.
This is worsened by old-fashioned and obsolete recruitment practices and processes. A reluctance by some employers to transition from conventional manual and analogue systems to digital has stood in the way of some job seekers engaging in the battle to end unemployment. Let us be innovative and take advantage of digitisation — transition from conventional analogue systems to digital — and create completely new business concepts and processes.
Developments in technology have enhanced business process efficiencies. Sadly, some HR processes are outdated, and, as a result, they work against the emancipation of humanity, particularly the poor and working class. Recruitment processes by some companies (embarrassingly even some government departments) leave much to be desired. Their adverts in newspapers will boldly, without even a sense of reflection, state that “no emailed applications will be accepted”.
This, in 2023, reflects a poorly conceived understanding that unemployment is a cancer that erodes human dignity. It leaves one with the idea that a cut-and-paste exercise from 1912 adverts is preferred to helping the unemployed gain a seat at the employment table.
“Culprit” HR departments argue that some applicants do not have access to the internet to be able to email their applications. This argument is disconnected from the socioeconomic realities at the grassroots in SA.
Many jobseekers are unemployed. The logistics involved in hand delivering applications are extremely costly, including paying for printing and stationery. These costs far exceed searching for a nearby internet cafe or post office and emailing the application. Data costs may be high, but it does not compare to the cost of printing, buying an envelope and stamps, and paying for transport to deliver an application.
Dragging their feet
New technologies enable interactive application processes wherein applicants register, create a profile, log in, apply and attach all required documents. This makes the process more affordable and accessible. It is encouraging to see the spirit of innovation in some employers such as the Ekurhuleni and eThekwini metros and gauteng.gov.za.
But it is saddening to see other potential employers, including some national government departments, dragging their feet in creating a conducive recruitment space that is cost effective and accessible to job seekers. The lack of digital and integrated recruitment processes makes verifications and security clearances challenging, which also lengthens the recruitment period.
Former University of Johannesburg (UJ) vice-chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala recently said (quoting McKinsey [2016]), “By digitising processes and making organisational changes, governments can enhance services, save money and improve citizens’ quality of life.”
Digitising government remains a challenge due to lack of digital awareness despite the recommendations in the Presidential Commission’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Report (PC4IR), published by the department of communications & digital technologies in October 2020.
Identifying some of the contributing causes, public service & administration director-general Yoliswa Makhasi said in an address to the Future of Work ambassadors programme that one of the main challenges facing the public service is a workforce with limited ICT expertise. “If you want to run a digitisation programme in the public service, surely you need more numbers of not just young people or employees in the ICT departments, but young people or people who are open to the idea of using technology?”
I have spent time assisting unemployed new graduates fulfil this cumbersome and outdated process to a point where I realised they had lost hope and interest in participating. They don’t trust the process. It is equally disturbing that applicants seldom, if ever, receive acknowledgment of their efforts, whereas a digitised application process would at least generate an automated response.
I challenge accounting officers, HR directors and all executive authorities, especially those interested in saving company costs or public expenses, to urgently develop an action plan to digitally transform their business processes, especially HR processes.
The PC4IR prioritises digital transformation and has the potential to yield positive results for business, government and society. Digitise business processes, make digital information work for you. E-recruitment helps attract highly skilled candidates who can add value. Let’s make it easier for young people to access jobs, or at least to be considered.
• Mtimde is an author and former special adviser to the minister in the presidency. He writes in his personal capacity.
LUMKO MTIMDE: Digitisation - the key to tackling youth unemployment
Transforming outdated recruitment systems to digital will liberate the working class from the clutches of joblessness
