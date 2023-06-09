MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Buyers sought due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
The Middle East and North Africa had the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies market last year
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
As the world grapples with shifting power dynamics, the ascent of countries such as China and Russia as the apparent forefront of the new world order raises crucial questions for marginalised communities worldwide.
In Africa, parts of Asia and the Americas, people who have endured centuries of suffering yearn not only for change but also for transformative justice. Political gimmicks aside, these individuals find themselves trapped at the lower end of the global political, social and economic hierarchy. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SIYABONGA HADEBE: Can mooted ‘new world order’ create more equitable and just society?
Rise of China and Russia has not resulted in better conditions for poorer countries
As the world grapples with shifting power dynamics, the ascent of countries such as China and Russia as the apparent forefront of the new world order raises crucial questions for marginalised communities worldwide.
In Africa, parts of Asia and the Americas, people who have endured centuries of suffering yearn not only for change but also for transformative justice. Political gimmicks aside, these individuals find themselves trapped at the lower end of the global political, social and economic hierarchy. ..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.