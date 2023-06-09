Opinion

CARTOON: Good shot, Vladimir!

09 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, June 9 2023

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Rand might have risen, but the worst is yet to come

The global environment will remain challenging for risky assets generally and domestic assets in particular
Opinion
2 days ago

Kganyago: Investors and lenders negative about SA’s Russia stance

The Reserve Bank governor said the market is already starting to behave as if secondary sanctions are going to be imposed
Economy
2 days ago

SA risks more than R610bn in exports on Russia stance, says Stanlib

Loss of trade with the EU and US as its neutrality becomes ‘seemingly compromised’ will cost SA dearly, says economist
News
15 hours ago

Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA

Crisis committees to focus on electricity, ports and crime
National
1 day ago

Rand stares down the R20/$ mark

The weaker rand is a function of poor performance by the government, one analyst says
Markets
1 week ago
Thursday, June 8 2023
