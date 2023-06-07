Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
GDP figures show growth is near zero so progress must speed up without resistance from public sector
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Sometimes the best way to get from A to B involves a lot Z
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s green shoot
GDP expands but SA’s stance on Russia threatens outlook
EDITORIAL: Our economy needs rapid reforms not glacial change
IMF warns of recession risk if state slides on economic reforms
CLAIRE BISSEKER: As crisis builds, lack of urgency and leadership remains SA’s biggest handicap
WATCH: SA avoids technical recession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.