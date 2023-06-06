Opinion

BRYAN ROSTRON: No idea where we’re heading with our reluctant leader

Most SA parents, of all races, see a better life for their children in the West

06 June 2023 - 05:00 Bryan Rostron

Unlike the majority of SA graduates (of all races) I have no intention of emigrating. However, in 2024 I may prove to be in the majority (of all races) by not voting for the ANC, despite having done so in the past.

It is unlikely that President Cyril Ramaphosa will read this, as his bemused response to many scandals indicates that he doesn’t read newspapers. Pity. If he only glanced at the headlines he would have a better understanding of what ails the nation he ostensibly leads. ..

