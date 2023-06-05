Japan’s Nikkei surges 1.7% to stand above 32,000 for the first time since July 1990
Judgment potentially opens way for details of former president Zuma’s tax affairs to be disclosed
They say black shareholding requirements of up to 75% threaten their access to finance and SA’s food security
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
A risk remains of whether the plan can work given the state of the business
Locals may be unable to fill the gap left by foreigners government bonds
CEO to take up role of executive director and will be replaced by CFO
At stake is President Embalo’s attempt to change the constitution and possibly consolidate power
The sport is struggling in Wales too because it doesn’t understand the concept of less is more
Lapses experienced by some similar to distorted time perception seen among prisoners
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: No justice in Museveni’s anti-LGBTQ law
‘Nobody will move us,’ Yoweri Museveni says about his anti-LGBTQ law
Uganda’s Museveni approves one of world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws
EDITORIAL: Gay Ugandans face terrible injustice. Where is SA’s voice?
Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBTQ law casts violent shadow over shelters
Court ruling on LGBTQ rights leads to backlash in Kenya
