CARTOON: No justice in Museveni’s anti-LGBTQ law

05 June 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
‘Nobody will move us,’ Yoweri Museveni says about his anti-LGBTQ law

The Ugandan law imposes a life sentence for gay sex and a 20-year sentence for what it calls promotion of homosexuality
Uganda’s Museveni approves one of world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has signed one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws, his spokesperson said.
EDITORIAL: Gay Ugandans face terrible injustice. Where is SA’s voice?

Why does SA not argue the merits of its own pioneering constitution for all Africans?
Uganda’s harsh anti-LGBTQ law casts violent shadow over shelters

The bill’s passage unleashes a wave of arrests, evictions, denunciations by family members and mob attacks
Court ruling on LGBTQ rights leads to backlash in Kenya

Activists report surge in threats against gay community members
