CARTOON: Power cuts to infinity

24 May 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, May 24 2023

Eskom and labour far apart on wages as SA braces for colder winter

Unions reject 4.5% revised offer
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Eight stages of chaos

More load-shedding will be catastrophic
23 hours ago

Kusile repairs ‘on track’ but costs rampant

Eskom has spent R250m so far on the construction of temporary stacks at the plant
1 day ago

WATCH: What happens at Eskom now?

Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large and columnist Peter Bruce
1 day ago

Eskom to get new CEO within a month, Gordhan tells MPs

Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
9 hours ago

Police ministry claims progress in dealing with Eskom-related crime

Parliament told 461 Eskom case dockets opened related to illegal and unregulated coal and fuel yards
10 hours ago
Tuesday, May 23 2023
