CARLO RICCI: Overburdened local banks struggle to maintain innovation

As banks continue to work towards new regulatory and compliance standards, all must find a balance between resource and funding priorities and between step-change innovation and more operational requirements.
And while compliance is a necessity, falling too far behind in new and innovative opportunities could see them losing their competitive edge. The answer to delivering on both compliance and innovation lies in good partnerships that will lower the back-office workload and allow banks to continue to deliver great customer service in a low-risk environment.
SA consumers are eager to access all the new tech they see internationally, but as the regulatory burden increases, local banks are stuck with an opportunity cost conundrum when considering rolling out that new, exciting service. Banks often have to choose between making sure they are on the right side of the regulator, or delivering new services. It is in this environment that the value of a managed service really comes to the fore.
Banks can stop worrying about the heavy lifting in their back office and spend more time designing and rolling out what their customers really want.
It’s not just SA banks that face the innovation challenge as budgets shrink in uncertain markets and central banks the world over look to tighten controls.
A potential avenue for growth for local banks could be the expansion towards a payments-plus model
According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) 2022 Global Payments Report, “the era of soaring market performance may now be in the rear-view mirror”. The report also warns that many governments will be looking to exert a larger control over domestic payment infrastructure in an effort to limit the role of international card networks. BCG says an increasingly competitive environment will test payment networks in years to come.
BCG warns that rapid innovation from fintech domain experts poses a serious competitive challenge to traditional banks. It says banks are no longer the primary provider of transaction banking services and the number and variety of entities competing have grown massively in the past few years. The report says these challengers force banks to “defend share across the value chain”.
A potential avenue for growth for local banks could be the expansion towards a payments-plus model that could serve as a gateway to a larger offering of value-added services.
Banks need to get more creative and embrace a payment-plus mindset. This is especially important as transaction fees continue in the race towards zero. In the world of scale-based payment processing, where many capabilities are increasingly commoditised, it doesn’t make sense for banks, telecom companies and large retailers to be focusing on payments — these should be happening in the background as low, or zero, risk outcomes.
When you are confident your daily services are taking place safely and securely, you are able to better explore how to take your valuable customer data, products and services and turn these into new revenue streams that will set you apart from your competitors — including the proliferation of new and agile fintechs. We expect to see more payment providers, both traditional and fintechs, develop more payment-plus options this year. But this can only happen when you know your day-to-day transactions are properly managed.
New products and services
Traditionally, banks have chosen or been forced to stick with iterative innovation, where processes are amended and improved over time. This has enabled them to keep focusing on known revenue streams. However, when it comes to Type II innovation — where teams work independently of the rest of the business to develop new products and services — there can be game-changing developments.
The big challenge is that established businesses, making good profits, really struggle to disrupt themselves. Because that is what you’re effectively looking for when you ask for innovation. You’re asking a team to come up with new products and services that will make what they traditionally offer redundant. Leaders will always question why the business should be replacing services that are making money. This is the constant challenge with running innovation programmes inside large corporations that are doing well.
When innovation rests entirely with internal teams, businesses will often miss opportunities.
Into the mix
People get locked into their context when it comes to idea generation. Ask 100 people in the banking industry how to innovate, you will get 100 ways to do the same thing, only better, or in another place, often outside regulatory constraints. It really helps to inject outside energy into the mix when looking to disrupt your offering and deliver the type of services that are enticing your customers away.
However, innovation is not always about new products. Big wins can come from looking inward as well.
There should be a healthy balance between looking outward and looking inward. Any business should constantly try to optimise, reduce cost and improve their effectiveness and process efficiencies. This could be the easiest and most effective way for banks to innovate.
What’s more, it’s not disrupting any other revenue stream, but it is certainly making them more efficient. Working with a trusted managed services provider can deliver this, while freeing up leaders to work with innovation specialists. With the right partners, banks can innovate like fintechs, while keeping shareholders happy.
• Ricci is co-regional MD for Southern Africa and Portuguese-speaking Africa at Network International.
