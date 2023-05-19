Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s costly one-child policy

19 May 2023 - 05:00 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Friday, May 19 2023
Friday, May 19 2023

BOBBY GHOSH: Ukraine mission is pure deflection by pretend peacemaker Ramaphosa

The president can only hope Zelensky is too polite to point out that SA has not played a significant part in resolving wars on its continent
Opinion
18 hours ago

KABELO KHUMALO: Pretoria’s weakness is rousing Washington to mockery

The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: We need answers, not yet another inquiry

The president appears to be obfuscating when he should be forthright
Opinion
1 day ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: SA is collateral damage in Russia’s civilisational war

Pretoria has almost no moral authority or power to make a difference in geostrategic shifts
Opinion
2 days ago

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit warns supporting Russia is ‘dangerous’

Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Companies
1 day ago

SA generals in Moscow for combat-ready tips

Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
National
3 days ago
Thursday, May 18 2023
Thursday, May 18 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LEON SCHREIBER: Employment equity amendments ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KABELO KHUMALO: Pretoria’s weakness is rousing ...
Opinion
4.
NIC SPAULL: Look to Brazil for its remarkable ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: André De Ruyter deserves no gratitude
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.