Opinion

CARTOON: De Ruyter’s real role?

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, May 18 2023
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa

Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
National
18 hours ago

De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names

This is a fast-paced and easily readable addendum to turgid affidavits, reports and transcripts
Life
3 hours ago

Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter

National police commissioner backs former Eskom CEO’s claim he informed law enforcement, but the Hawks and police minister deny they were told
National
1 week ago

De Ruyter refuses to name senior politician allegedly involved in Eskom corruption

The former CEO came under intense questioning by members of parliament's standing committee of public accounts
National
3 weeks ago
Monday, May 15 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.