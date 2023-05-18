Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Appearing to flout US sanctions not in the interests of the people of SA, says Du Toit
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Democratic president and Republican speaker agreed to negotiate directly on a deal to raise federal government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
World Rugby is looking at how artificial intelligence can help shape the future of the sport
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: De Ruyter’s real role?
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names
Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter
De Ruyter refuses to name senior politician allegedly involved in Eskom corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.