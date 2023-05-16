MICHAEL BLEBY: From Vanuatu to New York, and around the world

JSE little changed along with global peers
A story of hope is playing out in a small corner of the Pacific — a tale of hope, ambition and persistence.
In March, after a four-year campaign, the UN General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on the obligation of individual states under international law to address climate change.
It is a request to the world’s highest court for an opinion on states’ responsibilities to prevent climate change. The ruling, while not legally binding, could influence arguments in countries’ own courts around climate-related behaviour. It will shape thinking about accountability.
The unanimous acceptance of Resolution L.58 was a triumph for small island nations and low-lying countries. The court was asked to look beyond the 2016 Paris Agreement on climate change and rule on legal consequences for countries causing harm to vulnerable states and to future generations.
It was started by 27 students. “We had no credit to our name,” says Siosiua Alo Veikune, one of the University of the South Pacific law students involved. “A new organisation started by law students at the time was very questionable. It came with the presumption that it was just kids, just another mouthpiece campaign, just making noise. Getting over that hurdle was one of our biggest challenges.”
The notion of a “youth” campaign was such a challenge that the group was asked if they wanted to change the name of their group, Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, but they chose not to. “We knew that when our campaign was successful we would prove it is possible that youth can make a very meaningful contribution in the fight against climate change,” says Veikune, the group’s vice-president.
They were also a long way from the global centres of power. “We genuinely did start in the classroom with just determined, optimistic and — at times — very crazy minds that brought this whole thing together,” Veikune told me over a WhatsApp call from his home in Tonga.
Their first break came in securing support for their goal from Vanuatu’s then foreign affairs minister. The students then worked on influencing the regional Pacific Islands Forum, a political grouping that named securing the UN resolution as a goal in its 2022 communique.
The students and their governments then campaigned at the UN in New York with the help of groups such as Greenpeace. They presented before delegates on the ground and kept up pressure on their own regional governments, through chapters in Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu and Tonga, to back their push.
The biggest challenge, Veikune says, was making the campaign understandable for people not familiar with legal systems. They had to make it easily digestible, because people will only push for something they understand. Then they had to organise funding. Grants and other funding, initially hard to come by, did eventually come and supported the group over their years-long push.
The breakthrough came on March 29. “It definitely does take someone, or a group of someones, taking the first leap and being very sure of themselves, being very positive about anything and everything,” Veikune says. “If anyone handles that first bit, believing in yourself and the cause and believing that the cause is worth fighting for, worth dying for in some instances, the rest should come.”
Of course, on the “dying” bit, pushing for climate justice cost the Pacific students far less than it can do for other campaigners — as they found out from people they met at COP27 in Egypt in November. “In the Pacific we do have it a bit easier in terms of activism,” he says. “Bangladesh, other states, southern African states, were against the government. It was eye-opening for us.”
The students are now lobbying, as individual governments make written and oral submissions to the International Court of Justice about what arguments they want the advisory opinion to cover. This is crucial. Without detailed, precise submissions, the court could produce a document so general that countries can interpret it the way they want.
The students have now produced a Youth Climate Justice Handbook, with legal arguments focused on the youth for governments to include in their submissions to the court. “If states fail to show a united front, if they ask for general answers, they’re going to get general answers,” Veikune says.
“The alternative is [that] states come together and they all agree they want it to detail and define for us what intergenerational equity is, what human rights are affected by climate change, and define what the obligations of developed states are to developing states.”
That’s a story of hope that goes way beyond the Pacific.
• Bleby is a senior reporter with The Australian Financial Review, based in Melbourne.
