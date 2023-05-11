Opinion

KEVIN LINGS: Why SA’s food inflation remains piping hot

Higher operating costs, blackouts and supply disruptions have contributed to the continued acceleration

11 May 2023 - 05:00 Kevin Lings

SA robbers seem to want to get their hands on a new category of valuables: a liquid gold called cooking oil. Willowton Group, maker of Sunfoil cooking oil, had several robberies last October. Gunmen stormed a facility in Durban and three loaded trucks were stolen from a warehouse in Kempton Park.

The idea that gangsters would risk liberty for a few litres of vegetable oil reflects an underlying reality that is no joke for consumers. According to the Competition Commission, in the first six months of 2022 the price of cooking oil rose 72% due to a shortage of supply, rising input costs and producers chasing wider margins...

