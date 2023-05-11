The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
SA robbers seem to want to get their hands on a new category of valuables: a liquid gold called cooking oil. Willowton Group, maker of Sunfoil cooking oil, had several robberies last October. Gunmen stormed a facility in Durban and three loaded trucks were stolen from a warehouse in Kempton Park.
The idea that gangsters would risk liberty for a few litres of vegetable oil reflects an underlying reality that is no joke for consumers. According to the Competition Commission, in the first six months of 2022 the price of cooking oil rose 72% due to a shortage of supply, rising input costs and producers chasing wider margins...
KEVIN LINGS: Why SA’s food inflation remains piping hot
Higher operating costs, blackouts and supply disruptions have contributed to the continued acceleration
